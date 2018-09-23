Emma Stone Re-Teams With Sam Mendes for Louis Vuitton Short Film

Four years after working with Sam Mendes on the Broadway revival of “Cabaret,” Emma Stone is stepping in front of the director’s camera for a new film celebrating Louis Vuitton’s latest fragrance release.

The Oscar-winning actress is featured in a short film for “Attrape-Rêves,” the ninth perfume in the Louis Vuitton fragrance collection. Set to the refrains of Beyonce’s synth-driven ballad “XO,” the minute-long film follows Stone as she strolls through a series of sweeping landscapes, from sandy beaches by the ocean, to a house perched high in the Hollywood Hills, to stage center in an empty theater.

Underlined with the question, “Where will your journey take you?” the film juxtaposes the picturesque views with glimpses of Stone’s “everyday” life, following her as she walks through what’s presumably an office lobby (carrying her Louis Vuitton purse, of course), and showing her as a doting mom, riding a grand carousel with her young daughter.

Meaning “Dream Catcher” in French, Attrape-Rêves was created by Louis Vuitton’s Master Perfumer, Jacques Cavallier Belletrud. The French fashion house says they chose Stone for the campaign because she embodies, “the perfume and its multi-faceted personality.”

This is Stone’s second time working with Mendes. The two first worked together in 2014 on Broadway, where Stone portrayed Sally Bowles in the third Broadway revival of “Cabaret.” Mendes reprised his role as director, from a previous revival of the musical in 1998.

Stone, whose new Netflix show “Maniac,” premieres this month, was unveiled as an ambassador for Louis Vuitton last October, and her first print ad for the brand debuted this past spring. Stone joins other LV ambassadors who have appeared in ads for the brand, including Jennifer Connelly and Michelle Williams.

