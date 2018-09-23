You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Emma Stone Re-Teams With Sam Mendes for Louis Vuitton Short Film

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
emma stone sam mendes louis vuitton short film
CREDIT: LVMH

Four years after working with Sam Mendes on the Broadway revival of “Cabaret,” Emma Stone is stepping in front of the director’s camera for a new film celebrating Louis Vuitton’s latest fragrance release.

The Oscar-winning actress is featured in a short film for “Attrape-Rêves,” the ninth perfume in the Louis Vuitton fragrance collection. Set to the refrains of Beyonce’s synth-driven ballad “XO,” the minute-long film follows Stone as she strolls through a series of sweeping landscapes, from sandy beaches by the ocean, to a house perched high in the Hollywood Hills, to stage center in an empty theater.

Underlined with the question, “Where will your journey take you?” the film juxtaposes the picturesque views with glimpses of Stone’s “everyday” life, following her as she walks through what’s presumably an office lobby (carrying her Louis Vuitton purse, of course), and showing her as a doting mom, riding a grand carousel with her young daughter.

Meaning “Dream Catcher” in French, Attrape-Rêves was created by Louis Vuitton’s Master Perfumer, Jacques Cavallier Belletrud. The French fashion house says they chose Stone for the campaign because she embodies, “the perfume and its multi-faceted personality.”

This is Stone’s second time working with Mendes. The two first worked together in 2014 on Broadway, where Stone portrayed Sally Bowles in the third Broadway revival of “Cabaret.” Mendes reprised his role as director, from a previous revival of the musical in 1998.

Stone, whose new Netflix show “Maniac,” premieres this month, was unveiled as an ambassador for Louis Vuitton last October, and her first print ad for the brand debuted this past spring. Stone joins other LV ambassadors who have appeared in ads for the brand, including Jennifer Connelly and Michelle Williams.

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More Biz

  • emma stone sam mendes louis vuitton

    Emma Stone Re-Teams With Sam Mendes for Louis Vuitton Short Film

    Four years after working with Sam Mendes on the Broadway revival of “Cabaret,” Emma Stone is stepping in front of the director’s camera for a new film celebrating Louis Vuitton’s latest fragrance release. The Oscar-winning actress is featured in a short film for “Attrape-Rêves,” the ninth perfume in the Louis Vuitton fragrance collection. Set to the refrains […]

  • Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers49th Anniversary Gala

    Ricky Martin, Greg Berlanti Laud LA LGBT Center's Work in Trump Era at Vanguard Awards

    Four years after working with Sam Mendes on the Broadway revival of “Cabaret,” Emma Stone is stepping in front of the director’s camera for a new film celebrating Louis Vuitton’s latest fragrance release. The Oscar-winning actress is featured in a short film for “Attrape-Rêves,” the ninth perfume in the Louis Vuitton fragrance collection. Set to the refrains […]

  • Bill Cosby

    Bill Cosby To Learn His Fate at Sentencing Hearing

    Four years after working with Sam Mendes on the Broadway revival of “Cabaret,” Emma Stone is stepping in front of the director’s camera for a new film celebrating Louis Vuitton’s latest fragrance release. The Oscar-winning actress is featured in a short film for “Attrape-Rêves,” the ninth perfume in the Louis Vuitton fragrance collection. Set to the refrains […]

  • Ozzy Osbourne Drops Lawsuit Against AEG

    Ozzy Osbourne Drops Lawsuit Against AEG

    Four years after working with Sam Mendes on the Broadway revival of “Cabaret,” Emma Stone is stepping in front of the director’s camera for a new film celebrating Louis Vuitton’s latest fragrance release. The Oscar-winning actress is featured in a short film for “Attrape-Rêves,” the ninth perfume in the Louis Vuitton fragrance collection. Set to the refrains […]

  • Analysis: Sky Win Boosts Comcast as

    Analysis: Sky Win Boosts Comcast as Global Streaming Wars Heat Up

    Four years after working with Sam Mendes on the Broadway revival of “Cabaret,” Emma Stone is stepping in front of the director’s camera for a new film celebrating Louis Vuitton’s latest fragrance release. The Oscar-winning actress is featured in a short film for “Attrape-Rêves,” the ninth perfume in the Louis Vuitton fragrance collection. Set to the refrains […]

  • Chrissy Teigen Target collection shop online

    Chrissy Teigen's New Target Collaboration to Launch in Late September

    Four years after working with Sam Mendes on the Broadway revival of “Cabaret,” Emma Stone is stepping in front of the director’s camera for a new film celebrating Louis Vuitton’s latest fragrance release. The Oscar-winning actress is featured in a short film for “Attrape-Rêves,” the ninth perfume in the Louis Vuitton fragrance collection. Set to the refrains […]

  • Dana Spector Joins CAA

    Dana Spector Joins CAA

    Four years after working with Sam Mendes on the Broadway revival of “Cabaret,” Emma Stone is stepping in front of the director’s camera for a new film celebrating Louis Vuitton’s latest fragrance release. The Oscar-winning actress is featured in a short film for “Attrape-Rêves,” the ninth perfume in the Louis Vuitton fragrance collection. Set to the refrains […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad