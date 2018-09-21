Elton John and Universal Music Announce New Multi-Level Agreement

Rocket Entertainment and Universal Music Group today announced a new agreement with Elton John that spans recorded music, music publishing, merchandise, brand management and licensing rights.

While exact terms were not announced, UMG — which already represents John’s five-decade catalog —will “globally release all of Elton John’s new music for the rest of his career going forward,” and his song catalog will be administrated by Universal Music Publishing Group “long into the future.” Bravado, UMG’s brand-management and merchandise company, will work closely with Rocket to expand and develop merchandising, branding and retail licensing opportunities around John’s three-year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” world tour, which launched earlier this month, and catalog.

In making the announcement Elton John said: “In UMG we’ve got the perfect partners to support all aspects of my creative endeavors. Lucian Grainge, Jody Gerson, David Joseph and the UMG family share the values that we hold dear – nurturing artistry, restless creativity and innovation. I’m proud and delighted to have them stand alongside me as I embark on the next phase of my career.”

UMG Chairman & CEO Lucian Grainge said: “Elton John is a creative cornerstone of UMG, which has been his home since his earliest days at MCA Records. In parallel with Elton’s stratospheric rise as an artist, UMG has evolved from a ‘label’ and ‘publisher’ into a broad-based global media and entertainment company that is positioned to work at a far higher level and with greater impact with an artist of Elton’s caliber. As he embarks on his monumental Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, we are excited for our entire global organization to stand alongside him, working hand in hand with David and his team at Rocket to ensure that his music continues to inspire and entertain audiences around the world for generations to come.”