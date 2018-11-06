You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala Raises Nearly $4 Million, Sheryl Crow Performs

Jem Aswad

The Elton John AIDS Foundation raised $3.9 million Monday night at its 2018 annual New York Fall Gala to support HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, supporting services, and advocacy programs. Sheryl Crow performed a 45-minute set, “CBS This Morning” co-anchor Gayle King hosted, Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson gave a moving speech about meeting Rosa Parks, an original Tony Bennett painting went for nearly $200,000, and a photograph of Aretha Franklin performing at last year’s EJAF benefit — which ended up being her final public performance before her death from cancer in August — was sold for $100,000. John spoke of her strength that night in the face of her illness, recalling her saying to him before she went on, “I couldn’t let you down.”

Attendees included Bennett, Billie Jean King, Gloria Steinem, Donna Karan, Michael Stipe, Connie Britton, Iman, Chris Hardwick, Marina Abramovic and Bernie Taupin.

American Airlines, BVLGARI, Robert K. Kraft, the Leonard and Judy Lauder Fund, and Patricia Hearst were presenting sponsors of the benefit.

Elton John thanked the gala’s attendees, saying, “Your generosity enables us to support organizations responding to HIV/AIDS in communities where help is most needed. These organizations reach people who are often forgotten or overlooked—and treat them with the dignity, respect, and compassion they deserve.”

“We are profoundly grateful and deeply humbled to have the support of our incredible partners,” said Chairman David Furnish. “Their generosity allows us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people affected by HIV/AIDS.”

As part of the evening’s program, EJAF recognized the contributions of three people, presenting each of them with the Foundation’s Enduring Vision Award, which was donated and designed by Bvlgari in collaboration with London-based designer duo Campbell-Rey:

*Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation — one of the world’s largest philanthropies — was lauded as a leader in addressing the inequality that impacts people across the world, including those affected by HIV/AIDS. EJAF also recognized the critical support and ongoing partnership of the Ford Foundation.

*Patricia Hearst was honored for her long-term support of EJAF’s mission.

*Joe McMillan, chairman and CEO of DDG, was recognized for donating his time, talent, and resources as part of his commitment to the Foundation’s cause.

During the evening, guest auctioneer Alexander Berggruen of Christie’s conducted a live auction featuring such items as the Bvlgari Serpenti Seduttori necklace, Chris Levine’s lightbox artwork of Her Majesty the Queen entitled “Equanimity,” photographs of Billie Jean King from the recent Adidas ads along with seats at her US Open suite, a David LaChappelle photograph of Elton John called “Honky Cat” from the artwork for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, a photograph by Greg Gorman of Michael Jackson, Tony Bennett’s watercolor painting of the French Academy in Rome, Andy Warhol’s stitched photograph of metal chairs donated from the personal collection of art world luminaries Shelly and Vincent Fremont, and a series of 12 prints by Bernie Taupin created to recognize his 50 year collaboration with Elton John, each print having been signed by Elton John and Bernie Taupin.

 

  Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala Raises

    Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala Raises Nearly $4 Million, Sheryl Crow Performs

  Brandi Carlile

    Brandi Carlile Shares Her Love for Joni Mitchell Ahead of 75th Birthday L.A. Tribute Shows

  Harry Styles House

    Harry Styles Slashes Price on City View Sunset Strip Villa

  The Chainsmokers Production Company

    The Chainsmokers Form Production Company, Set First Feature at TriStar

  Can Rihanna and Axl Rose Order

    Can Rihanna and Axl Rose Order Trump to Stop Playing Their Music at Rallies?

  Pandora is displayed above a post

    Pandora Beats Earnings Expectations Amid Strong Subscription Revenue Growth

  Boomplay Music

    Boomplay and Universal Music Group Strike Distribution Partnership in Africa

