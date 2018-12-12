×
Ella Mai Signs Worldwide Deal With Sony/ATV Music Publishing

By
Variety Staff

Ella Mai
CREDIT: Meeno

Singer Ella Mai, who is enjoying a worldwide smash with her song “Boo’d Up” and was nominated for two Grammy Awards last week, has signed a worldwide deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

The song peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been streamed more than 650 million times in the U.S.

Sony/ATV Co-President, U.S. Rick Krim said: “Ella Mai is an astonishing new talent who has rightly emerged as one of 2018’s biggest breakout artists. We are honored that she has chosen Sony/ATV as her music publisher and we cannot wait to work with her on what promises to be an outstanding career.”

Sony/ATV SVP, Co-Head of West Coast A&R Jennifer Knoepfle said: “Ella is one of the most exciting new artists to emerge this year. This is only the beginning for her and we are so excited to be her publishing partner as her star continues to rise.”

Sony/ATV Senior Director, A&R Jennifer Drake said: “Ella Mai is not just an R&B singer, she’s the epitome of a superstar that transcends cultures, genres and time. We will do great things together.”

Ella Mai said: “I’m looking forward to working together in the New Year!”

The success of “Boo’d Up” came several years after Mai had launched her singing career while a student at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM) in London. Mai had been born and raised in the city but left at the age of 12 to move to New York City, only to return after graduating from high school.

It was during her time at BIMM that she auditioned for The X Factor in the U.K. as part of a trio called Arize, but did not progress beyond the initial auditions and the group soon broke up. However, Mai then started posting up her music on Instagram where she was discovered by the hit producer DJ Mustard who signed her to his label 10 Summers Records in early 2016.

Originally released independently in Feb. 2017, the song slow-burned its way into ubiquity, becoming one of the biggest singles of 2018.
It was nominated for Song of the Summer at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and also helped Mai to two nominations at this year’s American Music Awards. In October she joined Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic tour, the same month her self-titled debut album was released.

