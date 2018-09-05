Elektra Records Boosts A&R Team in Advance of Oct. 1 Relaunch

Will McDonald and Shawn Cohen join A&R staff in Nashville and Los Angeles, respectively.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Shawn Cohen Will McDonald
CREDIT: Courtesy of Elektra Music Group

Elektra Music Group, the newly formed stand-alone music company set to launch on October 1, has announced two appointments to its A&R team. Will McDonald (above, right) has joined the label as Vice President, A&R and Marketing, based in Nashville. Shawn Cohen has been named Senior Director, A&R, based in Los Angeles. McDonald and Cohen report to New York-based Elektra Music Group Co-Presidents Mike Easterlin and Gregg Nadel.

“As we said when we announced the launch of Elektra Music Group, we’re going to be passionately devoted to long-term artist development,” said Easterlin and Nadel. “Signing and nurturing authentic artists will be at the core of everything we do, so it’s only fitting that our first staff announcement is about two of the most creative, independent-thinking young A&R people in the business. Will and Shawn come to us with great experience in discovering and working with original, compelling artists.”

Will McDonald has spent the past decade with Dualtone Music Group, the Nashville-based independent label, most recently serving as Senior Director of A&R and Marketing. He was instrumental in signing much of the company’s roster, including multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated folk rock band the Lumineers, as well as Shovels & Rope, Shakey Graves, Mt. Joy, and others.

Related

Shawn Cohen most recently served as an A&R consultant, and is responsible for signing The Revivalists, who scored with the #1-charting, RIAA gold single, “Wish I Knew You.” He has worked with artists such as Jillette Johnson, Allday, and SPEAK. He previously spent six years at Wind-up Records, from 2010 until 2016, rising to Senior Director of A&R.

Elektra Music Group will include Elektra, Fueled By Ramen (FBR), Roadrunner, Low Country Sound, and Black Cement Records – which will be nurtured as unique, independent label brands. Co-Presidents Easterlin and Nadel will report to Atlantic Records Group Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman and Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald. The Elektra Music Group roster will include artists such as Twenty One Pilots, Sturgill Simpson, Zac Brown Band, Brandi Carlile, Fitz and the Tantrums, Paramore, Slipknot, Panic! At The Disco, Coheed and Cambria, Kaleo, Gojira, and others.

At launch, Elektra Music Group will boast a 60-plus member team embracing all key music company functions, including A&R, Artist Development, Business & Legal Affairs, International, Marketing, Promotion, Publicity, Sales & Streaming, and Video. The departments will be led and staffed by a combination of current members of the Atlantic, Elektra, FBR, and Roadrunner teams, as well as new hires. More staff details will be announced shortly.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Music

  • Shawn Cohen Will McDonald

    Elektra Records Boosts A&R Team in Advance of Oct. 1 Relaunch

    Elektra Music Group, the newly formed stand-alone music company set to launch on October 1, has announced two appointments to its A&R team. Will McDonald (above, right) has joined the label as Vice President, A&R and Marketing, based in Nashville. Shawn Cohen has been named Senior Director, A&R, based in Los Angeles. McDonald and Cohen report to […]

  • null

    'First Man' Gets Space-Age Feel With Unusual Instruments, Retro Sounds

    Elektra Music Group, the newly formed stand-alone music company set to launch on October 1, has announced two appointments to its A&R team. Will McDonald (above, right) has joined the label as Vice President, A&R and Marketing, based in Nashville. Shawn Cohen has been named Senior Director, A&R, based in Los Angeles. McDonald and Cohen report to […]

  • Sir Paul McCartney

    Paul McCartney Opens Up to Howard Stern About Beatles, John and Yoko, New Album

    Elektra Music Group, the newly formed stand-alone music company set to launch on October 1, has announced two appointments to its A&R team. Will McDonald (above, right) has joined the label as Vice President, A&R and Marketing, based in Nashville. Shawn Cohen has been named Senior Director, A&R, based in Los Angeles. McDonald and Cohen report to […]

  • LiveXLive to Stream Rolling Loud Festivals

    LiveXLive to Stream Rolling Loud Festivals, Featuring Travis Scott and Wiz Khalifa

    Elektra Music Group, the newly formed stand-alone music company set to launch on October 1, has announced two appointments to its A&R team. Will McDonald (above, right) has joined the label as Vice President, A&R and Marketing, based in Nashville. Shawn Cohen has been named Senior Director, A&R, based in Los Angeles. McDonald and Cohen report to […]

  • Vevo Makes Alan Price CEO

    Vevo Names Alan Price Permanent CEO

    Elektra Music Group, the newly formed stand-alone music company set to launch on October 1, has announced two appointments to its A&R team. Will McDonald (above, right) has joined the label as Vice President, A&R and Marketing, based in Nashville. Shawn Cohen has been named Senior Director, A&R, based in Los Angeles. McDonald and Cohen report to […]

  • Tracee Ellis Ross Interview Variety

    Tracee Ellis Ross to Return as Host of American Music Awards

    Elektra Music Group, the newly formed stand-alone music company set to launch on October 1, has announced two appointments to its A&R team. Will McDonald (above, right) has joined the label as Vice President, A&R and Marketing, based in Nashville. Shawn Cohen has been named Senior Director, A&R, based in Los Angeles. McDonald and Cohen report to […]

  • Watch Ethan Hawke and Jimmy Fallon

    Watch Ethan Hawke and Jimmy Fallon Spoof Willie Nelson's 'On the Road Again'

    Elektra Music Group, the newly formed stand-alone music company set to launch on October 1, has announced two appointments to its A&R team. Will McDonald (above, right) has joined the label as Vice President, A&R and Marketing, based in Nashville. Shawn Cohen has been named Senior Director, A&R, based in Los Angeles. McDonald and Cohen report to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad