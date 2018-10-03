Elektra Music Group Announces Leadership Team

Elektra Music Group, the newly formed stand-alone company within Warner Music Group that launched October 1, today announced its full leadership team. The company — the first such label expansion the music industry has seen in many years — includes the artists Twenty One Pilots, Sturgill Simpson, Zac Brown Band, Brandi Carlile, Fitz and the Tantrums, Paramore, Slipknot, Panic! At The Disco, Coheed and Cambria, Kaleo, Gojira, and others, and the labels Elektra, Fueled By Ramen (FBR), Roadrunner, Low Country Sound, and Black Cement Records.

Its first release will be Twenty One Pilots’ new album, “Trench,” out Friday through Fueled By Ramen.

Following recent appointments to the A&R and Promotions teams, the remainder of Elektra Music Group’s leadership team includes:

Adam Abramson as Head of Sales & Streaming;

Chris Brown as Head of Marketing;

Tim Davideit as Head of Digital Marketing;

Anne Declemente as Head of A&R Admin;

Cathy Donovan as Head of Label Operations;

Annie Flook as Head of Tour Marketing;

Glenn Fukushima as Head of Publicity;

Ana Lenuzza Ross as Head of Film, TV & Video Game Licensing;

Mandee Mallone as Head of Video Production;

Margo Scott as Head of Business & Legal Affairs; and

Suzy Yoder as Head of DSP & Video Promotion.

They will report to Elektra co-presidents Mike Easterlin and Gregg Nadel, who report to Atlantic Records Group Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman and Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald.

Said Easterlin and Nadel: “We are so excited to call each and every one of these brilliant people part of the Elektra family. We’re already feeling the creative energy and collaborative spirit that will make Elektra a special place where we discover, nurture and develop game-changing artists. We’re grateful to everyone who has so generously helped us prepare for the launch of this new adventure.”

Including the leadership team, the 60-plus member Elektra Music Group staff builds out the company’s A&R, Artist Development, Business & Legal Affairs, International, Marketing, Promotion, Publicity, Sales & Streaming, and Video departments.

Recent announcements revealed two key Elektra Music Group A&R appointments: Will McDonald, Vice President, A&R and Marketing; and Shawn Cohen, Senior Director, A&R—as well as three key appointments in the promotion department: Melanie Scull, Vice President of Promotion; Myra Dehais, SVP of Promotion-West Coast/Alternative; and Jason Martin, VP of Promotion/Triple A.