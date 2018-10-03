You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Former HFPA President Admits to Writing Odd Drew Barrymore Profile for EgyptAir

Drew Barrymore Talk Show
CREDIT: Zach Hilty/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Political analyst Adam Baron made a strange discovery while flipping through EgyptAir’s in-flight magazine recently: a purported interview with actress Drew Barrymore in which she made some very strange statements.

During a flight to Cairo, Baron took pictures of the strangely worded article written by Aida Tekla, which focuses on Barrymore’s desire to be a full-time mother and her take on the status of women in the world. The same article appears to have been published in an Arabic language magazine, so part of the confusion may stem from a case of bad translation.

Aida Takla O’Reilly, the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), has confirmed that she did write the article and tweeted that the article was then edited by the magazine. However, the Golden Globes voter doesn’t appear to have conducted an one-on-one interview — the Hollywood Foreign Press typically conducts group press conferences which the members utilize for articles in various foreign publications. Barrymore was promoting “The Santa Clarita Diet” earlier this year.

Takla O’Reilly responded to the chatter surrounding the article on Twitter, saying the interview is “genuine and far from fake.” She also misspelled Barrymore’s name, but said it was because she was dictating the tweet.

“This interview with Drew Barrymore in the Egypt Air in flight magazine is, umm, surreal,” Baron tweeted on Tuesday alongside pictures of the article itself.

Baron’s tweet has since gone viral, amassing more than 4000 favorites and 1000 retweets; however, a spokesperson for Barrymore told the HuffPost that the actress “did not participate” in the interview and that her team is “working with the airline PR team.”

The article begins with a somewhat insulting opening, calling attention to Barrymore’s past relationships and her several “unsuccessful marriages” before saying she would be taking “an unlimited vacation to play her most crucial role as a mother.”

The rest of the introduction is equally as strange. “Psychologists believe that her behavior is only natural since she lacked the male role model in her life after her parents’ divorce when she was only 9 years,” the article continues. “Ever since that time, she has been subconsciously seeking attention and care from a male figure; but unfortunately things do not always go as planned, and she has not yet succeeded in any relationship for various reasons.”

Other responses from Barrymore are filled with grammatical errors including one about the status of women in which the actress appears to repeat the same statement twice: “I cannot deny that women made a great achievement over the past century, there is significant progress recorded by people who study women status throughout history.”

