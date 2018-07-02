Drake Beats Justin Timberlake’s Streaming Record at Amazon Music

Drake
CREDIT: Roger Goodgroves/REX/Shutterstock

In its first day of release, Drake’s “Scorpion” shattered Spotify’s and Apple Music’s one-day global record for album streams — and late Sunday, a rep for Amazon confirmed that the MC had broken its single-day streaming record as well. “Scorpion” clocked more first-day streams than any other album on Amazon Music Unlimited, breaking a record previously held by Justin Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods.”

Reps for all three services did not immediately provide further details. A rep for Spotify confirmed that the record had been broken by a large measure, but did not confirm the numbers officially, noting that its SpotifyCharts page may not be fully accurate.

If the album’s streaming numbers were to continue at this rate — which seems unlikely — it would easily top 1 billion streams in its first week, obliterating the previous record. That mark was also set by “Beerbongs & Bentleys” last month, with 236,500,546 streams in the U.S. and 411,816,710 globally in its first week. Guess whose record that last number broke? Drake’s, for last year’s 22-track mixtape “More Life,” which set the record with 385 million streams.

Late Friday afternoon, the RIAA announced that Drake has become its top certified digital singles artist, with 142 million to date — a number that’s sure to grow in the coming days.

Stats will be updated through the coming hours and days.

 

