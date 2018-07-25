Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Destroyed

President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed early Wednesday morning by a man using a pickaxe, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Ray Brown.

Brown told Variety that officers received a phone call at approximately 3:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday about a vandalism at Hollywood and Highland, where Trump’s star is located. LAPD said a man turned himself in and is waiting to be processed. He is currently in custody at the Hollywood station.

President Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame was destroyed again this morning, after police say a man used a pick axe to deface his dedicated chunk of Hollywood Blvd. sidewalk. The suspect turned himself in to Beverly Hills Police. @nbcla https://t.co/HiVTm4yOtV pic.twitter.com/4X1yNFQ6sV — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018

This is what Donald Trump’s star looked like yesterday. The other photos are today. It’s getting a lot of attention here at Hollywood and Highland. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/TCbPWVPi3g — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018

Though Trump’s star has been vandalized a number of times, this marks the second instance in two years that it has been completely destroyed. In October 2016, a man demolished the star with a pickaxe and a sledgehammer after the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape was released of then-presidential candidate Trump making lewd remarks about women to Billy Bush. The man, James Otis, pleaded no contest to felony vandalism.

Earlier in 2016, L.A. street artist Plastic Jesus built a tiny concrete wall with barbed wire and “Keep Out” signs around the star, alluding to Trump’s proposal to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to thwart illegal immigration.