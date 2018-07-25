Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Destroyed

President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed early Wednesday morning by a man using a pickaxe, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Ray Brown.

Brown told Variety that officers received a phone call at approximately 3:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday about a vandalism at Hollywood and Highland, where Trump’s star is located. LAPD said a man turned himself in and is waiting to be processed. He is currently in custody at the Hollywood station.

“Multiple people — including police — tell me a man walked up with a guitar case and pulled out the pick axe,” Jonathan Gonzalez, a reporter with NBC LA, tweeted from the scene.

President Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame was destroyed again this morning, after police say a man used a pick axe to deface his dedicated chunk of Hollywood Blvd. sidewalk. The suspect turned himself in to Beverly Hills Police. @nbcla https://t.co/HiVTm4yOtV pic.twitter.com/4X1yNFQ6sV — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018

This is what Donald Trump’s star looked like yesterday. The other photos are today. It’s getting a lot of attention here at Hollywood and Highland. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/TCbPWVPi3g — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018

Though Trump’s star has been vandalized a number of times, this marks the second instance in two years that it has been completely destroyed. In October 2016, a man demolished the star with a pickaxe and a sledgehammer after the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape was released of then-presidential candidate Trump making lewd remarks about women to Billy Bush. The man, James Otis, pleaded no contest to felony vandalism.

Earlier in 2016, L.A. street artist Plastic Jesus built a tiny concrete wall with barbed wire and “Keep Out” signs around the star, alluding to Trump’s proposal to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to thwart illegal immigration.