DOJ Won’t Seek to Halt AT&T-Time Warner Merger Pending Any Appeal

Ted Johnson

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department won’t seek to halt AT&T-Time Warner’s plans to merge pending an appeal, meaning that the companies can complete their combination.

The government is said to still be considering whether to appeal the case, but it declined to exercise an option to try to stay the transaction in the meantime. The DOJ had until Monday to decide whether to do so.

