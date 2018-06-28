Disney, Fox Set Shareholder Voting Date for $71 Billion Deal

Disney and 21st Century Fox have set July 27 as the date for shareholder votes on Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of most of Fox’s assets.

Setting the shareholder vote puts a timeline in place for Comcast to respond with another bid, should the cable giant decide to continue its pursuit of Fox.

The shareholder meetings for both Disney and Fox are set for 10 a.m. at the Hilton New York, according to an SEC filing.

Fox had previously planned to hold its shareholder vote on the acquisition on July 10. But Comcast’s decision to counter Disney’s offer with a $65 billion bid unveiled on June 13 forced Fox to postpone its vote. On Wednesday, Disney received approval for the proposed deal from the Justice Department. That removed a big hurdle to completing the deal and gave Disney a leg up over Comcast. Disney on June 20 responded to Comcast’s bid with a sweetened $71.3 billion offer that added nearly $20 billion in cash and stock to Disney’s original $52.4 billion deal with Fox set on Dec. 14.

