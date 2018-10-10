Disney-Fox Deal Will be Ready to Close Jan. 1, Says Peter Rice (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox will be ready to close on the first day of next year, top exec Peter Rice told employees of the latter company Wednesday.

Rice, the 21st Century Fox president who is set to join Disney as a top TV exec when the deal closes, addressed staffers at a town-hall meeting on the Fox lot in Los Angeles. He was joined onstage by John Nallen, the 21st Century CFO set to become COO of so-called New Fox, the company that will be spun out the remaining Fox assets not being picked up by Disney.

According to sources in the meeting, Rice told employees that the Disney deal, announced in December of last year, will be ready to close Jan. 1. He also assessed the uncertainty generated by the agreement — which appeared endangered earlier this year when Comcast made its own, ultimately failed play for Fox — but sought to buck up both those staying at the Fox and those moving under the Disney umbrella. He and Nallen fielded questions in person and online, with Rice handling the Disney-related questions and Nallen answering those pertaining to New Fox.

Many questions related to shared services — jobs that may straddle both companies. Rice acknowledged that the deal will lead to employee layoffs.

Handling a question about the potential for culture clash, Rice noted that Disney has successfully absorbed multiple organizations in the past. Acquisitions of Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm notably kept the uniue cultures of those organizations largely intact. Rice also touted Disney’s creative bona fides — calling it the only media conglomerate founded by an artist rather than a telephone or cable company.

The town hall was the first of two slated to take place today on the lot, with the second scheduled for 3 p.m. Other top Fox executives on hand included Fox Television Group’s Gary Newman and Dana Walden, and FX’s John Landgraf.