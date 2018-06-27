Disney Nears Approval of 21st Century Fox Acquisition From Justice Department (Report)

Disney is poised to clear a key hurdle in its effort to acquire major 21st Century Fox assets as the Justice Department’s anti-trust division is poised to approve the transaction as soon as today, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday

Bloomberg said Disney was expected to agree to sell some assets in order to secure the DOJ’s sign-off on the deal. The Justice Department on Wednesday filed a complaint in federal court seeking to block Disney from acquiring 22 regional sports networks. It’s expected that Disney will agree to divest these, possibly to the “New Fox” entity that will be spun out after the bulk of 21st Century Fox is sold. Anti-trust chief Makan Delrahim and other DOJ officials argued that Disney’s ownership of the national sports powerhouse ESPN created anti-competitive conflicts if it were to acquire Fox’s regional channels, which serve some 61 million subscribers around the country.

“Disney’s proposed acquisition of Fox’s assets would combine two of the country’s most valuable cable sports properties—Disney’s ESPN franchise of networks and Fox’s portfolio of Regional Sports Networks (“RSNs”)—and thereby likely substantially lessen competition in the multiple Designated Market Areas (“DMAs”) throughout the United States in which these two firms compete,” the complaint states.

If Fox’s RSNs are the Justice Department’s major concern about the Disney-Fox transaction, an divestiture agreement could clear the way for swift approval of the larger transaction. That approval would put Disney in a more advantageous position than Comcast, which is also vying for key Fox assets. Disney last week raised its offer for Fox to $71.3 billion in cash and stock, topping Comcast’s latest all-cash offer of $65 billion, fielded on June 13.

