You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Ups Fox Bid to $71.3 Billion, Outflanking Comcast

By and
A View of a Sign at the Offices of '21st Century Fox' in New York New York Usa 09 December 2016 21st Century Fox Has Put Forth a Takeover Bid For the United Kingdom-based Media Company Sky United States New YorkUsa New York 21st Century Fox - Dec 2016
CREDIT: Justin Lane/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

The Walt Disney Company has boasted its bid to acquire the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, raising its offering to $71.3 billion in cash and stock. In a statement, Fox said the new deal is significantly better than Disney’s earlier offer and “is superior to the proposal made by the Comcast Corporation.”

The move comes after Comcast launched a rival offer for most of Fox’s film and television holdings. Their $65 billion all-cash bid topped the $52.4 billion deal that Disney inked with Fox in December. The battle for Fox has transfixed the media business, pitting Disney chief Bob Iger and Comcast head Brian Roberts against one, as the control of one of Hollywood’s most storied film and television brands hangs in the balance. Both companies see a Fox acquisition as potentially transformative, adding to their arsenal of hit movies and shows at a time when digital rivals such as Netflix and Amazon are changing the way that consumers watch and pay for content.

“We are extremely proud of the businesses we have built at 21st Century Fox, and firmly believe that this combination with Disney will unlock even more value for shareholders as the new Disney continues to set the pace at a dynamic time for our industry,” said Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman of 21st Century Fox. “We remain convinced that the combination of 21CF’s iconic assets, brands and franchises with Disney’s will create one of the greatest, most innovative companies in the world.”

Related

As part of the deal, Disney will acquires 20th Century Fox, Fox’s film studio, as well as a cable group that includes FX Networks, National Geographic and several international channels and regional sports networks. Also included is Fox’s 30% stake in Hulu and 39% interest in Euro satellite broadcaster Sky.

Fox is retaining some of its assets, including Fox News and Fox Broadcasting Company, and rebranding them into a new standalone company that will be run by Murdoch and his son Lachlan.

Disney said it will pay $38 per share for Fox, up from its initial bid of $28 per share. The deal will be approximately 50% cash and 50% stock, and debt will be used to partly finance the transaction.

“After six months of integration planning we’re even more enthusiastic and confident in the strategic fit of the assets and the talent at Fox,” said Iger in a statement. “At a time of dynamic change in the entertainment industry, the combination of Disney’s and Fox’s unparalleled collection of businesses and franchises will allow us to create more appealing high-quality content, expand our direct-to-consumer offerings and international presence, and deliver more personalized and compelling entertainment experiences to meet growing consumer demand around the world.”

Fox’s share price was up 5% in the immediate aftermath of the announcement, while Comcast shares fell 0.5%.

More Film

  • A View of a Sign at

    Disney Ups Fox Bid to $71.3 Billion in Effort to Outflank Comcast

    The Walt Disney Company has boasted its bid to acquire the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, raising its offering to $71.3 billion in cash and stock. In a statement, Fox said the new deal is significantly better than Disney’s earlier offer and “is superior to the proposal made by the Comcast Corporation.” The move comes […]

  • 'Izzy Gets the F--- Across Town'

    Film Review: 'Izzy Gets the F--- Across Town'

    The Walt Disney Company has boasted its bid to acquire the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, raising its offering to $71.3 billion in cash and stock. In a statement, Fox said the new deal is significantly better than Disney’s earlier offer and “is superior to the proposal made by the Comcast Corporation.” The move comes […]

  • Quim Gutierrez32nd Goya Cinematographic Awards, Marriott

    Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Adds Spain’s Quim Gutiérrez (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Walt Disney Company has boasted its bid to acquire the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, raising its offering to $71.3 billion in cash and stock. In a statement, Fox said the new deal is significantly better than Disney’s earlier offer and “is superior to the proposal made by the Comcast Corporation.” The move comes […]

  • Moviepass

    AMC Unveils Answer to MoviePass: $20 Subscription Plan

    The Walt Disney Company has boasted its bid to acquire the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, raising its offering to $71.3 billion in cash and stock. In a statement, Fox said the new deal is significantly better than Disney’s earlier offer and “is superior to the proposal made by the Comcast Corporation.” The move comes […]

  • Italian Filmmaker Paolo Genovese Arrives at

    'Perfect Strangers' Director Paolo Genovese Set for U.S. Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Walt Disney Company has boasted its bid to acquire the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, raising its offering to $71.3 billion in cash and stock. In a statement, Fox said the new deal is significantly better than Disney’s earlier offer and “is superior to the proposal made by the Comcast Corporation.” The move comes […]

  • 'Shelved' Launches China-New Zealand Production Alliance

    Andrew Adamson's 'Shelved' Launches China-New Zealand Production Alliance (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Walt Disney Company has boasted its bid to acquire the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, raising its offering to $71.3 billion in cash and stock. In a statement, Fox said the new deal is significantly better than Disney’s earlier offer and “is superior to the proposal made by the Comcast Corporation.” The move comes […]

  • Robert Zemeckis

    Robert Zemeckis to Direct Adaptation of Roald Dahl's 'The Witches' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Walt Disney Company has boasted its bid to acquire the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, raising its offering to $71.3 billion in cash and stock. In a statement, Fox said the new deal is significantly better than Disney’s earlier offer and “is superior to the proposal made by the Comcast Corporation.” The move comes […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad