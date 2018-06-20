Disney Ups Fox Bid to $71.3 Billion, Outflanking Comcast

The Walt Disney Company has boasted its bid to acquire the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, raising its offering to $71.3 billion in cash and stock. In a statement, Fox said the new deal is significantly better than Disney’s earlier offer and “is superior to the proposal made by the Comcast Corporation.”

The move comes after Comcast launched a rival offer for most of Fox’s film and television holdings. Their $65 billion all-cash bid topped the $52.4 billion deal that Disney inked with Fox in December. The battle for Fox has transfixed the media business, pitting Disney chief Bob Iger and Comcast head Brian Roberts against one, as the control of one of Hollywood’s most storied film and television brands hangs in the balance. Both companies see a Fox acquisition as potentially transformative, adding to their arsenal of hit movies and shows at a time when digital rivals such as Netflix and Amazon are changing the way that consumers watch and pay for content.

“We are extremely proud of the businesses we have built at 21st Century Fox, and firmly believe that this combination with Disney will unlock even more value for shareholders as the new Disney continues to set the pace at a dynamic time for our industry,” said Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman of 21st Century Fox. “We remain convinced that the combination of 21CF’s iconic assets, brands and franchises with Disney’s will create one of the greatest, most innovative companies in the world.”

Related Bob Iger Recounts His Path to Disney Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Adds Spain’s Quim Gutiérrez (EXCLUSIVE)

As part of the deal, Disney will acquires 20th Century Fox, Fox’s film studio, as well as a cable group that includes FX Networks, National Geographic and several international channels and regional sports networks. Also included is Fox’s 30% stake in Hulu and 39% interest in Euro satellite broadcaster Sky.

Fox is retaining some of its assets, including Fox News and Fox Broadcasting Company, and rebranding them into a new standalone company that will be run by Murdoch and his son Lachlan.

Disney said it will pay $38 per share for Fox, up from its initial bid of $28 per share. The deal will be approximately 50% cash and 50% stock, and debt will be used to partly finance the transaction.

“After six months of integration planning we’re even more enthusiastic and confident in the strategic fit of the assets and the talent at Fox,” said Iger in a statement. “At a time of dynamic change in the entertainment industry, the combination of Disney’s and Fox’s unparalleled collection of businesses and franchises will allow us to create more appealing high-quality content, expand our direct-to-consumer offerings and international presence, and deliver more personalized and compelling entertainment experiences to meet growing consumer demand around the world.”

Fox’s share price was up 5% in the immediate aftermath of the announcement, while Comcast shares fell 0.5%.