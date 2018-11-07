Dish Chairman Accuses AT&T of Using HBO as an ‘Economic Weapon’

Dish Network chairman Charlie Ergen blasted AT&T for demanding unreasonable terms from the pay-TV distributor for HBO, saying the telco is insisting Dish pay for a minimum number of subscribers to the premium cabler whether or not that number of Dish customers actually take HBO.

HBO on Oct. 31 removed its HBO and Cinemax channels from Dish and Sling TV lineups, the first time the premium cabler has ever gone dark in its 46-year history.

“This is purely an anti-competitive play that we tried to warn about” during the Justice Department’s antitrust case seeking to block the AT&T-Time Warner merger, Ergen said, speaking on Dish’s third-quarter 2018 earnings call Wednesday. “We can’t sign a deal [under which] we would actually pay for [AT&T’s] customers — and that’s what it would be.”

According to Ergen, Dish would be effectively subsidizing AT&T wireless subscribers who are offered HBO free for life. HBO also sells direct to consumers through HBO Now.

AT&T didn't consent to arbitration for disputes over HBO carriage in its concessions on the Time Warner deal (as it did for Turner networks). "Obviously you can see why, because they can use [HBO] as a weapon against Dish," Ergen said.

In a statement last week, an HBO rep pointed the finger at Dish’s management for the breakdown of talks. “Unfortunately, Dish is making it extremely difficult, responding to our good faith attempts with unreasonable terms,” the spokesman said. “Past behavior shows that [Dish] removing services from their customers is becoming all too common a negotiating tactic for them.”

Meanwhile, another programming dispute — with Univision Communications — caused pain for Dish in Q3 and threatens to continue to depress subscriber growth. For the third quarter of 2018, Dish posted its biggest net subscriber loss to date . It shed 367,000 satellite TV customers while gaining only 26,000 Sling TV internet-streaming subs. Dish president and CEO Erik Carlson, on the call with analysts, said roughly half the Dish TV subscriber loss was related to the loss of Univision programming, which was pulled from the lineup on June 30.

Ergen acknowledged that the loss of HBO will cause Dish and Sling TV to lose customers in Q4, while with Univision, Dish is looking at doubling down on distributing free antennas and otherwise enabling customers’ access to its content through other means.

“We need to fight for our customers. Our customers are saying they don’t see the value in linear television,” Ergen said in reference to the Univision contract talks. With many Dish customers having access now to Univision through over-the-air antennas or through Dish competitors, “we would actually face backlash if we put Univision back up again,” according to Ergen.

“We believe we can increase our market share in Latino next year, by giving them Univision with an off-air antenna without having to pay for it,” Ergen said. “We prefer our customers pay for Univision but to the extent [Univision doesn’t] want to do a deal with us, we know in our urban areas that’s a very attractive offer.”

Overall for Q3, Dish revenue fell 5%, to $3.40 billion, while it boosted net income by 44% to $430.5 million (82 cents per share) — beating Wall Street expectations on both fronts.

Contributing to Dish’s higher operating profit for Q3 was a change in revenue recognition for subscriber acquisition costs; Dish now capitalizes payments made under certain sales incentive programs that were previously expensed as “subscriber acquisition costs,” which resulted in a $41 million positive impact on operating costs.

On the call, Carlson during his introductory remarks called out former Dish CEO Joe Clayton, who died on Nov. 3. “He was a giant in the industry, and left an indelible mark on our company,” Carlson said.