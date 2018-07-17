Ansel Elgort, Diplo, Billie Eilish, and Von Miller Invest in MatchaBar Energy Drink

The founders of America’s first matcha café in New York City are bringing an energy drink powered by the trendy green tea leaf to stores nationwide, along with the help of some special celebrity investors including Ansel Elgort, Diplo, Billie Eilish, and Von Miller.

In a video from MatchaBar masterminds Max and Graham, they share the story behind their hit café and how they decided to create their new drink, “Hustle.”

Appearing in the video is a shirtless Ansel Elgort eating cereal, who explains how “we all work hard. But then we get tired. So, we grab an energy drink. But then a few hours later, we feel like s— because they’re full of chemicals and sugar. My friends Max and Graham thought it didn’t have to be that way.”

Diplo jokes later on about how he suddenly started seeing the MatchaBar “stuff” everywhere. “I don’t know how it ended up in my studio. It just was there. We were drinking it there. Working.” He turns to Max and Graham and asks: “How’d you guys put it in there?” They just throw their hands up.

Max and Graham go through different “chapters” in the video, explaining how they expanded from their café in Williamsburg, Brooklyn to bottle it and eventually develop an energy drink. They brought “Hustle” to as many music festivals as possible to “make this the summer of Matcha,” according to their director of marketing.

Billie Eilish is also seen drinking “Hustle” in the video, confirming how “hyped” she is after taking a sip. She says: “S— tastes like heaven.” Meanwhile, Von Miller takes a swig while at Coachella, touting that “it’s all about the ‘Hustle,’ baby.”

Related Cameron Dallas Has a Record Deal; Social Media Star Partners With Columbia (EXCLUSIVE) Charlotte Caffey and Anna Waronker Preview Stonewall Musical, Billie Eilish's Dreams Come True at ASCAP Expo

The video ends with “Hustle” launching at Whole Foods in Union Square and kicking off the #GiftTheHustle social campaign in partnership with the grocery store. Users will be able to send their friends a free can of the new product line. The drink will be redeemable through any Whole Foods Market in the U.S. with a coupon sent via the Facebook Messenger app for the first 20,000 investors who redeem it.