Hollywood Offers Demi Lovato Support After Overdose: ‘Addiction Is Very Real’

Hollywood is sending love to Demi Lovato after the singer was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday in Los Angeles for a suspected heroin overdose.

Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande, and Brad Paisley are among those who have taken to social media to pen well wishes to the “Sober” and “Confident” artist.

“I love Demi Lovato so much,” DeGeneres wrote on Twitter. “It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

Lovato has been open about her personal struggles with eating disorders, body image and addiction through her music and documentaries. Paisley also praised his friend for her kindness and talent, as well as expanding his comments to address addiction in general, which he called “a terrifying disease.”

“My friend Demi Lovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met,” Paisley wrote. “Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.”

Ariana Grande, who launched her star on Nickelodeon around the same time Lovato found fame at Disney Channel, wrote simply: “i love u,” while Lovato’s “Camp Rock” co-star Alyson Stoner and “Even Stevens” actress Christy Carlson Romano were among Lovato’s Disney peers hoping for her recovery.

“Only love and support,” Stoner wrote in a tweet tagging Lovato. “Save the rest.”

“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart detailed her personal connection to Lovato, as well as the singer and activist’s outspokenness on mental health and body image.

“Praying for Demi Lovato and her health,” Reinhart wrote. “When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands young women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate.”

Read more reactions below:

Wishing @ddlovato love and light right now. 🙏 — ChristyCarlsonRomano (@ChristyRomano) July 24, 2018

Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018

My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 24, 2018

Thinking of and sending love to @ddlovato. Addiction is very real. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) July 24, 2018

Absolutely heartbroken to read the news about @ddlovato my thoughts and prayers are lifting you up girl. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #prayforDemi — Jordan Pruitt (@JordansBlog) July 24, 2018

Hang in there @ddlovato – sending good energy and love. — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) July 24, 2018

@ddlovato we love you 🙏🏻💗 — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) July 24, 2018

I love you @ddlovato and I’m praying for your strength and health. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) July 24, 2018

Praying for Demi Lovato 🙏🏼♥️

Very sad to hear this news… — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) July 24, 2018

My heart breaks for @ddlovato a very special person who shares her own pain and struggle to help others. I can’t say enough how much I adore and respect her. Beyond words. Praying for you. — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) July 24, 2018

I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 24, 2018

💔 please pull through — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) July 24, 2018

