CBS News Radio Reporter Dave Barrett Dies at 63

Dave Barrett, a radio reporter for CBS News, died on Wednesday. He was 63.

Barrett’s voice could be heard daily on the “World News Roundup Late Edition,” the longest-running electronic news broadcast in the world.

“Dave Barrett was a special kind of broadcaster — one who could transport you to the scene of the story in just a few words,” said Craig Swagler, the general manager of CBS News Radio. “He will be dearly missed — both in this newsroom and across the country.”

Barrett was CBS News Radio’s go-to reporter for outdoor events and reported from 10 Olympic Games. He was known for incorporating natural sound in his radio stories, and received the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award in 2011 for best use of sound for a report called “Kids’ Digital Day.” Barrett also won the award in 1998 and 2015.

The reporter joined CBS News Radio in 2001 from the Fox News Radio Network. Barrett also spent 15 years at ABC Radio News, covering diverse topics ranging from political conventions to the Olympics. Barrett reported abroad as well, covering stories in Bahrain during Operation Earnest Will in 1988 and the allied buildup in Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Shield in 1990.

Barrett started his career covering sports. He was a commentator for ESPN Radio in 1993 and 1994, and covered the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, British Open, Wimbledon, NBA Finals, and Kentucky Derby. He previously served as announcer for Houston teams like the Apollos, Astros, Rockets, Houston Oilers, WHA Houston Aeros, and University of Houston. In 1977, he won the Associated Press award for best sportscast in Texas.

Barrett was born in Buffalo, N.Y. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, and his son, Luke.