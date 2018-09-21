You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dana Spector Joins CAA

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Dana Spector has joined CAA’s books department as an agent.

Based in the agency’s Los Angeles office, Spector will focus on representing the motion picture, television, and theatrical rights, of authors, journalists, life rights holders, and other intellectual properties.

Spector comes to CAA from Paradigm’s media rights department, where she specialized in adaptation deals for such clients as Misty Copeland (“Life in Motion”), Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers (“The Day the Crayons Quit”), Jessica Townsend (“Nevermoor”), Andrew Smith (“Grasshopper Jungle”), Tayari Jones (“An American Marriage”), Pamela Redmond Satran (“Younger”), and Julie Murphy, whose “Dumplin'” premieres on Netflix in December and stars Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald.

In addition, Spector also worked to expand the film and television careers of emerging writers, including National Book Foundation honorees Brit Bennett, who is adapting her debut novel “The Mothers” for Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street banner and Warner Bros., and Thomas Pierce, who is adapting his short story “Chairman Spaceman” for Genre Films and Fox Searchlight.

Spector began her career at UTA.

