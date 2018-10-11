Dana McClintock Named Chief Communications Officer, CBS

Dana McClintock, a longtime CBS communications executive, was named the company’s executive vice president and chief communications officer, giving the company an experienced hand in a new role as it works its way through scrutiny after recent disclosures about its former CEO, Leslie Moonves.

McClintock succeeds Gil Schwartz, who recently announced he would be retiring. McClintock’s appointment will be effective on Schwartz’s last day, Nov. 1.

“Handing the reins from Gil to Dana will be a natural transition,” said Joseph Ianniello, the company’s president and acting CEO, in a statement. “I have been relying on Dana’s expertise for many years now, and I am extremely pleased to have him as a senior member of my management team. I am confident that he and the very strong bench we have in CBS Communications will continue to operate at the top of their field.”

The corporation, which owns the CBS broadcast network and the Showtime pay-cable service, among other assets, has been in the midst of an internal probe ordered by its board of directors following accusations levied in a New Yorker article about sexual harassment and other behavior by Moonves. The executive left the company in early September. He has denied many of the allegations, several of them from actresses and female producers about unwanted advances he made toward them. Ianniello succeeded Moonves as CEO.

Related 'NCIS: Los Angeles'' Nia Long on Leslie Moonves Allegations: 'There Has to Be a Process' Media Stocks Tumble as Stock Market Drops More Than 800 Points

In his new role, McClintock will have oversight of the communications group that incorporates public relations, media relations and corporate and internal communications functions for all divisions of the Company. He will continue to be based in New York. He has worked in various communications roles at CBS for 25 years.

McClintock joined CBS in 1993 to help launch “Late Show with David Letterman.” He then served as director, Olympic Communications, CBS Sports, forcoverage of the Olympic Winter Games in Nagano, Japan. After the Olympics, he returned to New York to become director of communications for the Company. He was named vice president in 1999, senior vice president in 2002 and executive vice president in 2013. In between working on “Letterman” and the Nagano Olympics, McClintock worked in communications at ABC News from 1996 until 1997. He is a graduate of Colby College. He and his wife, Jenna, live in Chatham, N.J., with their two sons.