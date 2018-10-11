You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dana McClintock Named Chief Communications Officer, CBS

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CBS TV
CREDIT: CBS TV

Dana McClintock, a longtime CBS communications executive, was named the company’s executive vice president and chief communications officer, giving the company an experienced hand in a new role as it works its way through scrutiny after recent disclosures about its former CEO, Leslie Moonves.

McClintock succeeds Gil Schwartz, who recently announced he would be retiring. McClintock’s appointment will be effective on Schwartz’s last day, Nov. 1.

“Handing the reins from Gil to Dana will be a natural transition,” said Joseph Ianniello, the company’s president and acting CEO, in a statement. “I have been relying on Dana’s expertise for many years now, and I am extremely pleased to have him as a senior member of my management team. I am confident that he and the very strong bench we have in CBS Communications will continue to operate at the top of their field.”

The corporation, which owns the CBS broadcast network and the Showtime pay-cable service, among other assets, has been in the midst of an internal probe ordered by its board of directors following accusations levied in a New Yorker article about sexual harassment and other behavior by Moonves. The executive left the company in early September. He has denied many of the allegations, several of them from actresses and female producers about unwanted advances he made toward them. Ianniello succeeded Moonves as CEO.

Related

In his new role, McClintock will have oversight of the communications group that incorporates public relations, media relations and corporate and internal communications functions for all divisions of the Company. He will continue to be based in New York. He has worked in various communications roles at CBS for 25 years.

McClintock joined CBS in 1993 to help launch  “Late Show with David Letterman.” He then served as director, Olympic Communications, CBS Sports, forcoverage of the Olympic Winter Games in Nagano, Japan. After the Olympics, he returned to New York to become director of communications for the Company. He was named vice president in 1999, senior vice president in 2002 and executive vice president in 2013. In between working on “Letterman” and the Nagano Olympics, McClintock worked in communications at ABC News from 1996 until 1997. He is a graduate of Colby College. He and his wife, Jenna, live in Chatham, N.J., with their two sons.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More TV

  • Kevin Hart Massive

    Kevin Hart Inks First-Look Deal With Nickelodeon (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dana McClintock, a longtime CBS communications executive, was named the company’s executive vice president and chief communications officer, giving the company an experienced hand in a new role as it works its way through scrutiny after recent disclosures about its former CEO, Leslie Moonves. McClintock succeeds Gil Schwartz, who recently announced he would be retiring. […]

  • Netflix Ramps Up Colombian Production, Unveiling

    Netflix Ramps Up Colombian Production

    Dana McClintock, a longtime CBS communications executive, was named the company’s executive vice president and chief communications officer, giving the company an experienced hand in a new role as it works its way through scrutiny after recent disclosures about its former CEO, Leslie Moonves. McClintock succeeds Gil Schwartz, who recently announced he would be retiring. […]

  • EMPIRE: L-R: Trai Byers, Terrence Howard,

    TV Ratings: 'Empire,' 'Survivor' Lead Wednesday

    Dana McClintock, a longtime CBS communications executive, was named the company’s executive vice president and chief communications officer, giving the company an experienced hand in a new role as it works its way through scrutiny after recent disclosures about its former CEO, Leslie Moonves. McClintock succeeds Gil Schwartz, who recently announced he would be retiring. […]

  • U-Boat Drama 'Das Boot' Sold to

    U-Boat Drama 'Das Boot' Sold to More Than 100 Territories

    Dana McClintock, a longtime CBS communications executive, was named the company’s executive vice president and chief communications officer, giving the company an experienced hand in a new role as it works its way through scrutiny after recent disclosures about its former CEO, Leslie Moonves. McClintock succeeds Gil Schwartz, who recently announced he would be retiring. […]

  • CBS TV

    Dana McClintock Named Chief Communications Officer, CBS

    Dana McClintock, a longtime CBS communications executive, was named the company’s executive vice president and chief communications officer, giving the company an experienced hand in a new role as it works its way through scrutiny after recent disclosures about its former CEO, Leslie Moonves. McClintock succeeds Gil Schwartz, who recently announced he would be retiring. […]

  • Endeavor Content Backs Simon Maxwell#s Drama

    Endeavor Content Backs Scripted Production Banner From Channel 4’s International Drama Chief

    Dana McClintock, a longtime CBS communications executive, was named the company’s executive vice president and chief communications officer, giving the company an experienced hand in a new role as it works its way through scrutiny after recent disclosures about its former CEO, Leslie Moonves. McClintock succeeds Gil Schwartz, who recently announced he would be retiring. […]

  • 50 Cent

    50 Cent Signs Massive Multi-Series Starz Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dana McClintock, a longtime CBS communications executive, was named the company’s executive vice president and chief communications officer, giving the company an experienced hand in a new role as it works its way through scrutiny after recent disclosures about its former CEO, Leslie Moonves. McClintock succeeds Gil Schwartz, who recently announced he would be retiring. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad