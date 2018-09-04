D.A. Declines to File Charges Against Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson, Steven Seagal

The Los Angeles County District Attorney on Tuesday declined to file sexual assault charges against actors Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson, and Steven Seagal.

The office had received investigations on each of the actors from various local police agencies. In the case of Spacey and Seagal, the charges were not filed due to the statute of limitations. In Anderson’s case, the victim refused to cooperate with investigators, according to the D.A.’s office.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigated a claim that Spacey committed forcible sodomy in October of 1992. The allegation was too old to bring charges, according to a D.A. worksheet.

In the Seagal case, a woman alleged that the actor had sexually assaulted her in 1993. The Beverly Hills Police Department took a report and forwarded it to the D.A., though the statute of limitations had expired in 1999.

The LAPD investigated an allegation that “Black-ish” star Anderson had sexually assaulted a woman earlier this spring.

“The reporting party has declined to be interviewed by the investigating officer,” a prosecutor wrote. “The interview is a necessary piece of the investigation. Prosecution is declined due to lack of sufficient evidence to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the allegations.”

The D.A.’s office has one more case to review involving Seagal, as well as another about Spacey.

The office formed a task force last year to handle an influx of Hollywood sexual abuse cases, but so far most allegations have been dismissed because they fall outside the statute of limitations.