D.A. Declines to File Charges Against Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson, Steven Seagal

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin SpaceyAlan Yentob in conversation with Kevin Spacey at JW3, London, Britain - 25 Nov 2013
CREDIT: Blake Ezra Photography/REX/Shutterstock

The Los Angeles County District Attorney on Tuesday declined to file sexual assault charges against actors Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson, and Steven Seagal.

The office had received investigations on each of the actors from various local police agencies. In the case of Spacey and Seagal, the charges were not filed due to the statute of limitations. In Anderson’s case, the victim refused to cooperate with investigators, according to the D.A.’s office.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigated a claim that Spacey committed forcible sodomy in October of 1992. The allegation was too old to bring charges, according to a D.A. worksheet.

In the Seagal case, a woman alleged that the actor had sexually assaulted her in 1993. The Beverly Hills Police Department took a report and forwarded it to the D.A., though the statute of limitations had expired in 1999.

The LAPD investigated an allegation that “Black-ish” star Anderson had sexually assaulted a woman earlier this spring.

“The reporting party has declined to be interviewed by the investigating officer,” a prosecutor wrote. “The interview is a necessary piece of the investigation. Prosecution is declined due to lack of sufficient evidence to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the allegations.”

The D.A.’s office has one more case to review involving Seagal, as well as another about Spacey.

The office formed a task force last year to handle an influx of Hollywood sexual abuse cases, but so far most allegations have been dismissed because they fall outside the statute of limitations.

Popular on Variety

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

More Biz

  • Kevin SpaceyAlan Yentob in conversation with

    D.A. Declines to File Charges Against Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson, Steven Seagal

    The Los Angeles County District Attorney on Tuesday declined to file sexual assault charges against actors Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson, and Steven Seagal. The office had received investigations on each of the actors from various local police agencies. In the case of Spacey and Seagal, the charges were not filed due to the statute of […]

  • Jenifer Mallory Named EVP/GM of Columbia

    Jenifer Mallory Named EVP/GM of Columbia Records

    The Los Angeles County District Attorney on Tuesday declined to file sexual assault charges against actors Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson, and Steven Seagal. The office had received investigations on each of the actors from various local police agencies. In the case of Spacey and Seagal, the charges were not filed due to the statute of […]

  • Jay-Z to Present City of Hope

    Jay-Z to Present City of Hope Honor to Warner/Chappell Chief Jon Platt

    The Los Angeles County District Attorney on Tuesday declined to file sexual assault charges against actors Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson, and Steven Seagal. The office had received investigations on each of the actors from various local police agencies. In the case of Spacey and Seagal, the charges were not filed due to the statute of […]

  • Maoyan and Meituan Dianping Seek IPOs

    Double IPO as China’s Maoyan and Meituan Dianping Raise Cash in Hong Kong

    The Los Angeles County District Attorney on Tuesday declined to file sexual assault charges against actors Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson, and Steven Seagal. The office had received investigations on each of the actors from various local police agencies. In the case of Spacey and Seagal, the charges were not filed due to the statute of […]

  • Content Deal Could Be Lifeline for

    Content Deal Could Be Lifeline for Hong Kong's i-CABLE

    The Los Angeles County District Attorney on Tuesday declined to file sexual assault charges against actors Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson, and Steven Seagal. The office had received investigations on each of the actors from various local police agencies. In the case of Spacey and Seagal, the charges were not filed due to the statute of […]

  • Steve Bannon

    New Yorker Festival Drops Steve Bannon From Lineup After Numerous Participants Pull Out

    The Los Angeles County District Attorney on Tuesday declined to file sexual assault charges against actors Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson, and Steven Seagal. The office had received investigations on each of the actors from various local police agencies. In the case of Spacey and Seagal, the charges were not filed due to the statute of […]

  • Robin WrightRobin Wright and Kai Diekmann

    Robin Wright Talks 'Second Chances' for Kevin Spacey

    The Los Angeles County District Attorney on Tuesday declined to file sexual assault charges against actors Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson, and Steven Seagal. The office had received investigations on each of the actors from various local police agencies. In the case of Spacey and Seagal, the charges were not filed due to the statute of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad