CW Expects Robust Volume Gains in TV’s Upfront Sales Market

Brian Steinberg

Black Lightning -- "LaWanda: The Book of Hope" -- Image BLK102a_0168.jpg -- Pictured: Cress Williams as Black Lightning -- Photo: Guy D'Alema/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
CREDIT: Guy D'Alema/The CW

Madison Avenue hopes to catch “Black Lightning” in a bottle.

Advertisers attracted to the prospect of a new night of programming, a reboot of the drama series “Charmed” and a slate of reliable superhero series boosted the volume of advance ad commitments at TV’s CW network, a signal that Madison Avenue is giving more credence to TV commercials than previously expected at a time when marketers say they are placing new emphasis on digital alternatives.

The network expects a gain in the volume of advance ad commitments to increase by around 15%, according to a person familiar with the matter. That means the CW could expect to secure “upfront” commitments totaling between $564.5 million and $631.8 million in commitments, according to Variety estimates, compared with between $490.9 million and $549.4 million in last year’s negotiations. In 2017, the CW notched volume gains of between just 3% and 5%, suggesting demand in 2018 from advertisers was on the rise.

CW ad sales executives pressed for increases in the rate of reaching 1,000 viewers – a measure known as a CPM that is central to these annual talks between TV networks and Madison Avenue – of between 10% and 11%, this person said. In 2017, the CW pushed for CPM gains in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage range.

The anticipated volume increases come even as the CW had more ad time to sell this year. The network unveiled a 2018-2019 lineup with a Sunday schedule, the first time it has done so in many years. The extra night boosted national ad inventory at the network by approximately 20%.

Advertisers were interested in new programs like “All-American”and a reboot of the supernatural drama “Charmed,” the chance to align themselves with the final seasons of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Jane the Virgin” and CW’s growing slate of superhero series, which include the sophomore season of “Black Lightning” along with “Arrow” and “Supergirl”

