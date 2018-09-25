Judge Rules Bill Cosby as ‘Sexually Violent Predator’

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The judge presiding over the sexual assault case of Bill Cosby declared the disgraced entertainer a “sexually violent predator” – and said he will soon announce the sentence that Cosby will get for molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill said he will reconvene court at 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday to impose the sentence. “I have prepared for this extensively,” O’Neill said.

Cosby, meanwhile, declined an opportunity to address the judge.

The “sexually violent predator” designation means that Cosby, who is 81 and legally blind, will be subject to lifetime reporting requirements, meaning that he will have to advise law enforcement authorities of where he is residing.

District Attorney Kevin Steele asked O’Neill to impose the maximum sentence of five to 10 years in state prison, and to reject defense arguments that Cosby should be allowed to serve any sentence under house arrest.

“This should be a state prison sentence,” said Steele, who said that the state even has a prison facility for old and infirm inmates.

Defense attorney Joseph P. Green Jr. rejected the prosecution’s contention that Cosby should be considered dangerous, saying he couldn’t recall any instance in which an 81-year-old blind defendant had been sent to state prison.

Cosby was found guilty in April of molesting Andrea Constand, who had been operations manager of the women’s basketball team at Temple University, where Cosby had been a major supporter and donor.

It was the first sentencing of a celebrity in the passionate atmosphere of the #MeToo movement, and the case provided a backdrop not just for Constand’s allegation but for some of the dozens of other women who accused Cosby of assaulting them and faithfully attended the court proceedings here.

But only Constand’s allegation was the focus of a criminal trial, and she was in court for the sentencing, telling O’Neill she was asking only for “justice as the court sees fit.”

While District Attorney Kevin Steele said that Cosby deserved the maximum sentence of five to 10 years in state prison, defense attorney Joseph P. Green Jr. argued for a sentence that did not include incarceration, saying that to imprison the 81-year-old Cosby would be an “excessive hardship.”

Constand, who is now a massage therapist living in Canada, testified during the trial in April and in an earlier trial last year that ended with a hung jury that she had become friends with Cosby, and viewed him as a mentor.

She testified that she took three blue pills Cosby offered her during a visit to his home outside Philadelphia in early 2004 because she trusted Cosby and believed they were some kind of an herbal relaxant. But then, she testified, she soon became incapacitated and felt his fingers inside of her, but “couldn’t fight him off.”