Rapper/Actor Common Signs With UTA in All Areas

United Talent Agency has signed rapper, actor and producer Common in all areas.

The Chicago-born MC first emerged in the early 1990s as Common Sense and simplified his name to Common by the time he released his first full-length, “Can I Borrow a Dollar?,” in 1992. Two more indie albums followed before he inked with MCA (now Universal) for the release of “Like Water for Chocolate” in 2000, which was recorded in collaboration with Questlove and other members of the Soulquarians collective, who also worked on contemporaneous albums by D’Angelo and Erykah Badu. He moved over to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. label in 2005 and recorded the album “Be” with him. Common’s two most recent albums, including 2016’s “Black America Again,” are on Def Jam; he recently formed the hip hop group August Greene along with Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins. He has won three Grammy Awards out of 20 nominations, for “Glory,” “Southside,” and “Love of My Life.”

In the acting realm, Common is known for his roles in “Wanted,” “Suicide Squad,” “Selma” and most recently, HBO’s “The Tale.” Other efforts in the entertainment industry include co-founding Freedom Road Productions with his manager Derek Dudley. Most notably, the production company has produced Showtime’s “The Chi.”

Common has multiple projects on the docket for fall 2018 and 2019, including roles in Warner Bros. “Smallfoot,” and Fox’s “The Hate U Give,” starring Amandla Stenberg. His crime drama, “Three Seconds,” featuring “Blade Runner 2049’s” Ana de Armas and “Gone Girl’s” Rosamund Pike, is set for release in February 2019.

Common continues to be represented by manager Derek Dudley and legally by David Fox of Myman Greenspan Fox.