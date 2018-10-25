Broadcast, Cable TV Boost Comcast’s Strong Q3 Earnings

Strong gains from content licensing and retransmission consent revenue gave a big boost to NBCUniversal’s contribution to Comcast’s third quarter earnings.

Revenue at NBCUniversal climbed 8% for the quarter while earnings perked up 8.5%. Overall, Comcast beat analysts expectations with total revenue for the quarter of $22.1 billion, up 5% from the year-ago quarter, and adjusted earnings of $7.3 billion, up 2.5%.

Comcast last month sealed a deal to acquire the Euro satellite TV giant Sky. Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts and other executives are to address plans for Sky during a conference call with Wall Street analysts later this morning.

“This is an exciting and important time in Comcast’s history. To highlight a few of the achievements in our businesses this quarter, Comcast Cable’s EBITDA growth was the fastest in six years, and customer relationship growth accelerated, driven by the best broadband net additions for a third quarter in ten years,” Roberts said. “At NBCUniversal, our TV businesses continued their strong performance. NBC finished the 52-week season ranked #1 in total viewers for the first time in 16 years and #1 in adults 18-49 for the fifth consecutive season, and is off to a great start in the new season. Our recently completed acquisition of Sky is transformative for our company, helping create a unique global leader in media, technology, television and broadband.”

More to come