Brian Roberts: Comcast Dropped Out of ‘Unique Opportunity’ to Buy 21st Century Fox Because Price Soared

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Brian Roberts Sun Valley Conference
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Comcast chief Brian Roberts acknowledged Thursday that Comcast dropped out of the hunt for 21st Century Fox assets earlier this month because the price was getting too high.

Roberts, speaking on Comcast’s second quarter earnings call, said Comcast’s pursuit of the Fox assets that Disney is set to acquire was “mostly about international expansion.” To that end, the company is now focused on its active bid for Sky, the European satellite TV provider that is partially owned by Fox.

“It was a unique opportunity,” Roberts said of the prospect of buying the larger group of Fox assets. “We were very disciplined in our approach to it, but we thought was mostly about international expansion opportunity. We had regulatory belief that it was approvable in the United States. Ultimately we pulled back because we thought we couldn’t build enough shareholder value by making the price that it seemed in our judgement to be able to buy it at, which was increasing.”

Roberts called Sky “a great business and a good use of capital” for Comcast. “It will fit well,” Roberts said. “It’s also unique.”

