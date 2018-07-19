Comcast Drops Out of Bidding War With Disney for 21st Century Fox Assets

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Comcast Corp. said it would bow out of its bidding war with Disney to acquire major 21st Century Fox assets, and instead focus on acquiring the European satellite TV provider Sky, likely clearling the way for Disney to take control of  the Murdoch family’s Fox assets and intensify a looming battle with Netflix and other video-streamers for media-industry dominance.

Comcast does not intend to pursue further the acquisition of the Twenty-First Century Fox assets and, instead, will focus on our recommended offer for Sky,” the company said in a statement Thursday. Disney and Fox have agreed to a $71.3 billion deal that would have the California entertainment giant take control of the bulk of Fox’s assets, including the FX and Nat Geo cable netwoks, the 20th Century Fox film studio and Fox’s stake in the video-streaming site Hulu.

Brian L. Roberts, Comcast chairman-CEO, added: “I’d like to congratulate Bob Iger and the team at Disney and commend the Murdoch family and Fox for creating such a desirable and respected company.”

Comcast and Disney may still grapple with each other. 21st Century Fox is in the midst of making a bid to take over the 61% of Sky it does not already own, an effort it has been pursuing since it stuck a deal to take over Sky in 2016. Fox recently raised its bid for Sky to $32.5 billion, and Comcast topped it with an offer of $34 billion. If Fox were to prevail in its initiative, Disney would gain control of Sky once its deal with Fox was completed. But it remains uncertain that Disney would want Fox to bid higher for Sky and what a Comcast success would mean for the price of the Fox assets Disney is working to gain.

Sky remains an important media asset, and one that would give either Comcast or Disney new presence overseas, Comcast has in recent months worked to bolster its NBC News presence in Europe. News has already made efforts to bulk up overseas with the 2017 purchase of a 25% stake in France-based Euronews.

