Columbia Records Names Shahendra Ohneswere Senior VP of Content Development

Columbia Records has named Shahendra Ohneswere Senior Vice President, Content Development, it was announced today by the label’s EVP/GM Joel Klaiman, to whom Shahendra reports. According to the announcement, in this newly created position Shahendra will be working closely with all departments to create multi-platform content strategies across Columbia’s artist, label and creative brand partnerships.

“Shahendra’s innovative track record of creating original assets makes him a great addition to the Columbia team,” Klaiman said. “He’ll help develop cutting-edge content to enhance fan-engagement and our artists’ exposure.”

“I’m honored to take on this new venture at Columbia Records,” stated Shahendra. “Ron Perry and Joel Klaiman are shepherding an exciting new era at the label. I look forward to working with the team to develop content that can move the culture and inspire fans to immerse themselves in experiences fostered by the Columbia artists they love.”

Shahendra joined Roc Nation in 2010 as Managing Editor of its Life + Times “digital experience” and in 2014 was named VP of Creative Marketing for the company. During his tenure, he was responsible for the launch and curation of Jay-Z’s Life + Times brand in addition to being one of the producers of the Made In America festival, among other projects. From 2007 to 2009 Shahendra was Senior Editor of Giant Magazine. His first job in the entertainment/lifestyle realm was Marketing Manager for Marc Ecko Enterprises.