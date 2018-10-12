CNN Withdraws From Saudi Conference Amid Khashoggi Controversy

CNN said it would no longer take part in a much-anticipated Saudi investment conference, the latest media organization to withdraw from the event following the disappearance of dissident columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The AT&T-owned cable-news outlet had been named as a media partner of the Future Investment Initiative, along with CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, the Financial Times, Nikkei and Al Aribiya News Channel. The event is schedule to take place in Riyadh between October 23 and October 25. “CNN has withdrawn its participation in the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Conference,” the network said in a statement. Viacom CEO Bob Bakish said Thursday he would no longer take part in the conference.

Khashoggi has not been seen since entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. Turkish authorities have told reporters that Khashoggi was murdered in the consulate by a state-sponsored hit squad.

The conference is hosted by the Public Investment Fund, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. Dubbed “Davos in the Desert,” the conference was first held last year, and has been seen as an opportunity for the mideast nation to spotlight the modernization efforts of Crown Prince Mohammed.

Related Trump Era Puts New Spotlight on Cable News' Daytime Roster Saudi Dissident's Disappearance Casts Shadow on Riyadh Conference

Others have also withdrawn from the event, citing the Khashoggi matter as the deciding factor.

New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, who had bee slated to moderate a panel that would have included Viacom’s Bakish, said on Twitter on Thursday that he was “terribly distressed” by Khashoggi’s disappearance. The New York Times was also slated to be a “media partner” of the event, but announced on Wednesday that it would withdraw from the event. Mellody Hobson, the president of Ariel Investments and a former chairman of Dreamworks Animation, resigned on Thursday from the conference advisory board. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of the Los Angeles Times, said on Thursday that he would not attend the conference.

CNN did not elaborate on its reasons for terminating its association with the event.