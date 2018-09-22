You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chrissy Teigen's New Target Collaboration to Launch in Late September

Chrissy Teigen is adding “designer” to her resume, with the launch of a new kitchen and housewares collection at Target. The model, author, and “Lip Sync Battle” host unveiled the “Cravings by Chrissy Teigen” collection this week, calling it “a natural extension” of her passion for food and people.

Named after her best-selling cookbook of the same name, the “Cravings by Chrissy Teigen” collection will feature essentials to “prep, cook and serve up the model’s favorite recipes in the kitchen.”

The collection hits Target stores and Target.com on Sept. 30, and features more than 40 items, from a cast iron Dutch oven, to serving platters, pitchers and bakeware. Essential items, like knives, dishes and cutlery are also part of the initial offerings, which are all priced under $140.

The mom of two says it was a no-brainer to collaborate with Target, as her daughter Luna (with husband John Legend) is a “once-a-week Target shopper.”

Target was also a natural progression for the model-turned-TV host’s career. Teigen recently revealed that her first-ever modeling job was in a swimsuit campaign for the department store’s weekly flyer (though she admits she never saw the final photos).

As for Target, the company says they’re excited to launch the new collaboration, which is sure to appeal to Teigen’s 30 million-plus social media followers and her legion of fans. “We have a great relationship with Chrissy and have worked with her in a number of ways over the years,” says Mark Tritton, executive VP and chief merchandising officer at Target. “When we learned she was launching her own kitchen and tabletop line, we both knew it would be right at home at Target.”

The kitchenware collection arrives just weeks after Teigen’s latest cookbook hit the shelves. “Cravings: Hungry for More,” is the follow-up to Chrissy’s first cookbook, which was released in February of 2016. Teigen has released a Target-exclusive edition of the new cookbook, which includes exclusive recipes and photos.

Teigen just wrapped Season 4 of “Lip Sync Battle” with LL Cool J. She also made headlines earlier this month after tweeting that people have been mispronouncing her last name for years. According to the half-Thai, half-Norwegian personality, the correct way to say her last name is “tie-gen.”

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.

