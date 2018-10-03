You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Man Charged With Burglarizing Homes of Rihanna, Yasiel Puig and Other Celebrities

A man was charged Tuesday with allegedly targeting and burglarizing celebrity homes, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Tyress Williams, 19, of Los Angeles faces four felony counts of first-degree residential burglary, according to a criminal complaint. Prosecutors say the defendant burglarized four residences: singer Tota Matthieu’s (commonly known as M. Pokora) home on Aug. 24, Dodgers player Yasiel Puig’s residence on Sept. 18, a home owned by Rihanna on Sept. 25, and a residence owned by Rams wide receiver Robert Woods on Sept. 27.

Williams is expected to be arraigned Tuesday. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison if convicted as charged. Prosecutors are requesting bail be set at $200,000. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Williams is believed to be part of a four-member crew that targets celebrity homes, the Los Angeles Times reported. Inside the home of one of the members was a list of a dozen future targets including LeBron James, Viola Davis, and Matt Damon, LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza said Tuesday. She said the crew may be responsible for the Puig and Rihanna burglaries, as well as a burglary at the home of singer Christina Milian.

Besides Williams, Damaji Corey Hall, 18, and Jshawne Lamon Daniels, 19, were apprehended after leaving Woods’ house Friday evening on suspicion of burglary, Carranza said. Hall’s mother, Ashie Jennifer Hall, 34, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft.

Carranza said a search of an SUV with the men inside led to property stolen from Woods’ home and a firearm.

Puig has been the victim of four burglaries, including two at his Encino, Calif., home last month. LAPD investigators suspect Williams purposefully targeted athletes during games or times when they would be away from their residences.

There has been a string of celebrity burglaries in the San Fernando Valley this year, including break-ins at rapper Wiz Khalifa’s home and a former home of rapper Post Malone.

