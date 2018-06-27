Celebrities React to Joe Jackson’s Death: ‘May History Correct His Legacy’

Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Piers Morgan, Wendy Williams, and more public figures have taken to Twitter to remember Joe Jackson. The Jackson family patriarch died at age 89 after a battle with cancer.

During his life, Joe Jackson was known for managing the Jackson 5 and bringing his children into the spotlight. He became a controversial figure when Michael Jackson accused his father of physical and emotional abuse in 1993.

Still, many revere him for bringing his children’s talent to the world’s stage. Sharpton was one of the first to mourn Joe Jackson on Twitter. The reverend alluded to the controversy in his post, expressing his hopes that “history correct his legacy.”

“Joe Jackson passed at 89 as the patriarch of the family that has mainstreamed our culture,” Sharpton wrote. “He was never given the credit he deserved. He influenced the world of music with the Jackson 5, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, and others. May history correct his legacy.”

#JoeJackson passed at 89 as the patriarch of a family that has mainstreamed our culture. He was never given the credit he deserved. He influenced the world of music with the Jackson 5, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and others. May history correct his legacy.

📷: @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/NAlceUJaqv — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 27, 2018

Others, like British television personality Morgan, coupled their condolences with continued skepticism. Morgan, who is known for making controversial statements, acknowledged Joe Jackson’s contributions as well as his scandals.

“RIP Joe Jackson. A tough, uncompromising, charming and complex man who drove his children from the mean, poor streets of Gary, Indiana to global stardom,” Morgan’s comments began before adding, “But at what cost? He made no apologies when I interviewed him in 2013: ‘I did what I had to do to give them a better life.'”

RIP Joe Jackson.

A tough, uncompromising, charming & complex man who drove his children from the mean, poor streets of Gary, Indiana to global stardom. But at what cost? He made no apologies when I interviewed him in 2013: ‘I did what I had to do to give them a better life.’ pic.twitter.com/WCz4mXHjYM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 27, 2018

Williams, another TV host, also joined in commemorating Joe Jackson’s legacy on Twitter.

“THE MAN…THE FAMILY…THE LEGEND!” Williams wrote. “RIP JOE JACKSON and thank you for giving us the many gifts of talent from your family, not just to our community as a whole…but to the ENTIRE WORLD!”

THE MAN…THE FAMILY …THE LEGEND! RIP JOE JACKSON and thank you for giving us the many gifts of talent from your family, not just to our community on a whole…but to the ENTIRE WORLD!!! #RIP pic.twitter.com/uOfKXQV4mP — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) June 27, 2018

The estate of Michael Jackson confirmed Joe Jackson’s death Wednesday morning with a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by Mr. Jackson’s passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Katherine Jackson and the family,” said co-executors of the estate John Branca and John McClain. “We had developed a warm relationship with Joe in recent years and will miss him tremendously.”

Randy Jackson’s son also took to social media to mourn his late grandfather. “RIP to the king that made everything possible,” Randy Jackson Jr. said. “I love you grandpa.”

RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/SI1C7lUuG6 — RANDY JACKSON (@randyjacksonjr) June 27, 2018

Joe Jackson, brother beloved, patriarch & creator of one of the most talented American musical dynasties. We will remember him as long as his family’s music plays. Offering prayers and condolences to the Jackson family. #RIP #NeverCanSayGoodbye #JoeJackson pic.twitter.com/ws7vFmeRxi — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) June 27, 2018

RIP Joe Jackson — Anneliese van derPol (@anneliesevdp) June 27, 2018