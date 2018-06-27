Celebrities React to Joe Jackson’s Death: ‘May History Correct His Legacy’

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joe Jackson
CREDIT: KCR/REX/Shutterstock

Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Piers Morgan, Wendy Williams, and more public figures have taken to Twitter to remember Joe Jackson. The Jackson family patriarch died at age 89 after a battle with cancer.

During his life, Joe Jackson was known for managing the Jackson 5 and bringing his children into the spotlight. He became a controversial figure when Michael Jackson accused his father of physical and emotional abuse in 1993.

Still, many revere him for bringing his children’s talent to the world’s stage. Sharpton was one of the first to mourn Joe Jackson on Twitter. The reverend alluded to the controversy in his post, expressing his hopes that “history correct his legacy.”

“Joe Jackson passed at 89 as the patriarch of the family that has mainstreamed our culture,” Sharpton wrote. “He was never given the credit he deserved. He influenced the world of music with the Jackson 5, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, and others. May history correct his legacy.”

Others, like British television personality Morgan, coupled their condolences with continued skepticism. Morgan, who is known for making controversial statements, acknowledged Joe Jackson’s contributions as well as his scandals.

“RIP Joe Jackson. A tough, uncompromising, charming and complex man who drove his children from the mean, poor streets of Gary, Indiana to global stardom,” Morgan’s comments began before adding, “But at what cost? He made no apologies when I interviewed him in 2013: ‘I did what I had to do to give them a better life.'”

Williams, another TV host, also joined in commemorating Joe Jackson’s legacy on Twitter.

“THE MAN…THE FAMILY…THE LEGEND!” Williams wrote. “RIP JOE JACKSON and thank you for giving us the many gifts of talent from your family, not just to our community as a whole…but to the ENTIRE WORLD!”

The estate of Michael Jackson confirmed Joe Jackson’s death Wednesday morning with a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by Mr. Jackson’s passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Katherine Jackson and the family,” said co-executors of the estate John Branca and John McClain. “We had developed a warm relationship with Joe in recent years and will miss him tremendously.”

Randy Jackson’s son also took to social media to mourn his late grandfather. “RIP to the king that made everything possible,” Randy Jackson Jr. said. “I love you grandpa.”

See more reactions below.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Biz

  • READY PLAYER ONE

    Redbox Clinches Warner Bros. Deal for Same-Day DVD Kiosk Rentals

    Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Piers Morgan, Wendy Williams, and more public figures have taken to Twitter to remember Joe Jackson. The Jackson family patriarch died at age 89 after a battle with cancer. During his life, Joe Jackson was known for managing the Jackson 5 and bringing his children into the spotlight. He became a […]

  • Joe Jackson

    Celebrities React to Joe Jackson's Death: 'May History Correct His Legacy'

    Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Piers Morgan, Wendy Williams, and more public figures have taken to Twitter to remember Joe Jackson. The Jackson family patriarch died at age 89 after a battle with cancer. During his life, Joe Jackson was known for managing the Jackson 5 and bringing his children into the spotlight. He became a […]

  • People gather at the Supreme Court

    Hollywood Condemns Supreme Court's Union Fees Decision

    Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Piers Morgan, Wendy Williams, and more public figures have taken to Twitter to remember Joe Jackson. The Jackson family patriarch died at age 89 after a battle with cancer. During his life, Joe Jackson was known for managing the Jackson 5 and bringing his children into the spotlight. He became a […]

  • Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital

    Fox, Turner, Viacom Will Take Part in New Roku Ad-Sales Market

    Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Piers Morgan, Wendy Williams, and more public figures have taken to Twitter to remember Joe Jackson. The Jackson family patriarch died at age 89 after a battle with cancer. During his life, Joe Jackson was known for managing the Jackson 5 and bringing his children into the spotlight. He became a […]

  • Prince Dead

    It's Official: Prince Estate Strikes Deal With Sony Music for 35 Catalog Albums

    Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Piers Morgan, Wendy Williams, and more public figures have taken to Twitter to remember Joe Jackson. The Jackson family patriarch died at age 89 after a battle with cancer. During his life, Joe Jackson was known for managing the Jackson 5 and bringing his children into the spotlight. He became a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad