CBS Stock Tumbles on Sexual-Harassment Allegations Against CEO Leslie Moonves

Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Shares of CBS took a sharp downturn Friday — falling more than 4.5% — after reports that CEO Leslie Moonves is the subject of a New Yorker exposé revealing that he has been accused of sexual harassment dating back more than two decades.

The claims in the New Yorker piece, by Ronan Farrow, reportedly include incidents of unwanted touching and kissing. Moonves has been married to CBS personality Julie Chen since 2004.

In a statement, CBS Corp. said it would investigate any claims against Moonves.

“All allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously,” CBS said in a statement. “The independent directors of CBS have committed to investigating claims that violate the company’s clear policies in that regard. Upon the conclusion of that investigation, which involves recently reported allegations that go back several decades, the board will promptly review the findings and take appropriate action.”

