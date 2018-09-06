CBS Shares Fluctuate After Report of Possible Moonves Exit

Shares of CBS Corp. fell in premarket trading, then rose slightly after CNBC reported the company’s board and its CEO, Leslie Moonves, had entered into negotiations that could lead to his exit.

A spokesperson for the CBS board of directors could not be reached for immediate comment.

According to CNBC, Joe Ianiello, the company’s chief operating officer, could be named interim CEO, depending on the talks. The report said negotiations have partly centered around the amount of severance the CBS chief might receive. His contract calls for up to $180 million in severance and a production deal, but CNBC reported one potential outcome could be around $100 million in a package of CBS stock. Some of that money, CBS said, could be taken back depending upon the outcome of legal probes examining allegations published by The New Yorker suggesting Moonves might have retaliated against women who rebuffed his sexual advances.

More to come….