CBS Posts Record Q2 Financial Results Amid Moonves Questions

CBS Corp. turned in record-high revenue and profits for the second quarter of 2018 — but the financial results were overshadowed over uncertainty about the fate of CEO Leslie Moonves.

The company reported revenue of $3.47 billion, up 6% year-over-year, and net earnings of $400 million (up 1%), or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.12. Wall Street analysts on average expected the company to post EPS of $1.11 on revenue of $3.46 billion.

Moonves faces an external investigation by two law firms hired by CBS’s board regarding sexual-harassment allegations against him by six women detailed in a July 27 report by the New Yorker. The board of directors, after deliberating the matter Monday, took no immediate disciplinary action against the exec.

In the Q2 earnings release, Moonves did not address the allegations.

Moonves is expected to join the Q2 earnings call and field analyst questions at 4:30 p.m. ET.

More to come.