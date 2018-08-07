CBS to Fold News Investigation Into Larger Corporate Probe

An investigation into allegations of harassment at CBS News that was slated to come to an end later this month will now be consolidated into a larger probe that the board of CBS Corp. has ordered into the culture of the company amid similar accusations recently leveled against its top executive.

CBS said Tuesday that findings in a CBS News investigation being coordinated since March by law firm Proskauer Rose will be wrapped into the corporate probe. CBS Corp. last week hired two other law firms, Covington & Burling and Devevoise & Pimpton, to examine allegations made by six women in a New Yorker article against CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves. Moonves, who has been CEO of CBS since 2006, acknowledged making advances in certain instances and said “I regret them immensely.” He denied assaulting any of the women or using his role at the company to retaliate against them.

More to come…