CBS to Fold News Investigation Into Larger Corporate Probe

CBS said Tuesday that findings in a CBS News investigation being coordinated since March by law firm Proskauer Rose will be wrapped into the corporate probe. CBS Corp. last week hired two other law firms, Covington & Burling and Devevoise & Pimpton, to examine allegations made by six women in a New Yorker article against CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves. Moonves, who has been CEO of CBS since 2006, acknowledged making advances in certain instances and said “I regret them immensely.” He denied assaulting any of the women or using his role at the company to retaliate against them.
