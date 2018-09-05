CBS, National Amusements in Talks to Settle Lawsuit Over Control of Company

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leslie MoonvesThe Simon Wiesenthal Center 2018 National Tribute Dinner, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Mar 2018
CREDIT: Redstone: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock; Moonves: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

CBS and National Amusements are making progress in talks to settle the bitter lawsuit over control of the company that is one half of Sumner Redstone’s media empire.

Discussions have been ongoing for weeks in an effort to head off the start of the trial in Delaware Chancery Court set for Oct. 3. Sources familiar with the situation said the talks between some CBS board members and representatives for NAI picked up steam during Labor Day weekend.

A spokesman for CBS Corp. declined to comment. An NAI rep could not immediately be reached for comment.

The lawsuit filed May 14 by CBS grew out of the conflict between CBS Corp. chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves and NAI president Shari Redstone over the fate of CBS and the proposed merger with Viacom, which NAI also controls.

Deadline was first to report the accelerated settlement talks. 

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More TV

  • Apple Computers Logo Placeholder

    Apple, Amazon Execs Take Content Search to TIFF

    CBS and National Amusements are making progress in talks to settle the bitter lawsuit over control of the company that is one half of Sumner Redstone’s media empire. Discussions have been ongoing for weeks in an effort to head off the start of the trial in Delaware Chancery Court set for Oct. 3. Sources familiar […]

  • Leslie MoonvesThe Simon Wiesenthal Center 2018

    CBS, National Amusements in Talks to Settle Lawsuit Over Control of Company

    CBS and National Amusements are making progress in talks to settle the bitter lawsuit over control of the company that is one half of Sumner Redstone’s media empire. Discussions have been ongoing for weeks in an effort to head off the start of the trial in Delaware Chancery Court set for Oct. 3. Sources familiar […]

  • American Woman

    'American Woman' Canceled by Paramount Network

    CBS and National Amusements are making progress in talks to settle the bitter lawsuit over control of the company that is one half of Sumner Redstone’s media empire. Discussions have been ongoing for weeks in an effort to head off the start of the trial in Delaware Chancery Court set for Oct. 3. Sources familiar […]

  • Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito,

    'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Team Talks Season 13's Time's Up Episode

    CBS and National Amusements are making progress in talks to settle the bitter lawsuit over control of the company that is one half of Sumner Redstone’s media empire. Discussions have been ongoing for weeks in an effort to head off the start of the trial in Delaware Chancery Court set for Oct. 3. Sources familiar […]

  • Nicole Clemens Paramount

    Nicole Clemens Named Paramount TV President

    CBS and National Amusements are making progress in talks to settle the bitter lawsuit over control of the company that is one half of Sumner Redstone’s media empire. Discussions have been ongoing for weeks in an effort to head off the start of the trial in Delaware Chancery Court set for Oct. 3. Sources familiar […]

  • Timothy Dalton

    'Doom Patrol' Series Adds Timothy Dalton

    CBS and National Amusements are making progress in talks to settle the bitter lawsuit over control of the company that is one half of Sumner Redstone’s media empire. Discussions have been ongoing for weeks in an effort to head off the start of the trial in Delaware Chancery Court set for Oct. 3. Sources familiar […]

  • Upfronts Seven Dollar Bill

    Disney Will Combine ABC, ESPN Ad Sales Under Rita Ferro

    CBS and National Amusements are making progress in talks to settle the bitter lawsuit over control of the company that is one half of Sumner Redstone’s media empire. Discussions have been ongoing for weeks in an effort to head off the start of the trial in Delaware Chancery Court set for Oct. 3. Sources familiar […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad