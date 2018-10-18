You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS Names Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer

CBS Corp. named Christina Spade its new executive vice president and chief financial officer, the latest move in shuffle among its executive ranks that has taken place since the company named Joseph Ianniello its acting chief executive officer.

Spade has served as executive vice president, chief financial officer and strategy, for Showtime Networks since February 2013.  She has been responsible for all financial matters relating to Showtime Networks’ businesses and was instrumental in the successful scaling of Showtime’s broadband streaming platform, which launched in July 2015. CBS said she has been the key financial architect of numerous real estate deals and transactions at Showtime. She also serves as a member of the board for Smithsonian Channel

“Chris has been a successful financial executive at one of our most profitable businesses for a little over two decades,” said Ianniello, in a prepared statement. “I’ve been fortunate to work closely with Chris as a key member of the Showtime leadership team, and I am confident that she will now make even greater contributions in her new role.”

In her new position, Spade will oversee all financial operations of CBS Corporation including treasury, tax, accounting, internal audit, information security and real estate.

Spade has worked in different capacities at Showtime Networks during more than 22 years with the company, including programming finance leadership. Prior to joining Showtime Networks, Spade was an audit manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers in its entertainment, media and communications practice.

Spade is an executive member of the board of directors for the T. Howard Foundation as treasurer and a NY Chapter Board member of Financial Executives International. She founded and is president of ATR Children’s Foundation, which is a non-profit organization established to help children in need. Spade is a CPA and graduated with a B.S. in accounting from St. Joseph’s University.

 

