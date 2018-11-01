CBS 3Q Profit Rises on Digital Subscriptions, Affiliate Fees

CBS said third-quarter profit rose largely on strength in revenue from affiliate and subscription fees, a testament to the company’s ongoing efforts to find sources of revenue not related to the advertising that fuels its flagship TV network.
CBS said fees related to distribution of its programming and revenues from digital efforts, such as its subscription video-on-demand outlet, CBS All Access, rose 32% in aggregate, helping to boost the company’s overall revenue by 3%, to about $3.26 billion from about $3.17 billion.
CBS said net income from continuing operations in the third quarter came to $488 million, or $1.29 per share, compared with $418 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.
More to come…
