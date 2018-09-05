Carolyn Williams Promoted to EVP of Marketing at RCA Records

Exec will continue to work with Brockhampton, Childish Gambino, H.E.R., SZA and others.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Carolyn Williams RCA
CREDIT: Courtesy of Carolyn Williams/RCA

Carolyn Williams has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Marketing, RCA Records, the company was announced today.  She was previously SVP of marketing and will continue to be based at RCA’s New York headquarters.

In this expanded role, Williams will be responsible for overseeing the marketing staff as well as continue to lead marketing campaigns for Brockhampton, Childish Gambino, H.E.R., SZA and others.

In her previous role, Williams spearheaded the label’s urban marketing division and led campaigns for Chris Brown, D’Angelo and Alicia Keys, as well as A$AP Rocky, WizKid, the soundtracks for HBO’s “Insecure” and more. Prior to RCA, she was at J Records.

RCA co-president John Fleckenstein said: “Carolyn’s passion, marketing acumen and attentive leadership make her a driving force in our company and in the industry at large. From Alicia Keys to SZA to Childish Gambino, her careful attention to detail and sage direction has put her in a class all her own. I am thrilled to have her ascend and lead the broader marketing team and inspire world class campaigns on behalf of our entire, incomparable artist roster.”

Williams comments: “I am truly honored by this appointment and excited to be stepping into this new role at such an amazing time for RCA. Being a part of this innovative, creative and passionate team, helmed by Peter Edge, has not only afforded me the opportunity to grow and develop some of the most memorable marketing campaigns of my career, but to also work with the some of the best in the business!”

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Music

  • Carolyn Williams RCA

    Carolyn Williams Promoted to EVP of Marketing at RCA Records

    Carolyn Williams has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Marketing, RCA Records, the company was announced today.  She was previously SVP of marketing and will continue to be based at RCA’s New York headquarters. In this expanded role, Williams will be responsible for overseeing the marketing staff as well as continue to lead marketing campaigns […]

  • SZA Added as Honoree for 'Songs

    SZA Added as Honoree for 'Songs of Hope' Event

    Carolyn Williams has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Marketing, RCA Records, the company was announced today.  She was previously SVP of marketing and will continue to be based at RCA’s New York headquarters. In this expanded role, Williams will be responsible for overseeing the marketing staff as well as continue to lead marketing campaigns […]

  • Shawn Cohen Will McDonald

    Elektra Records Boosts A&R Team in Advance of Oct. 1 Relaunch

    Carolyn Williams has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Marketing, RCA Records, the company was announced today.  She was previously SVP of marketing and will continue to be based at RCA’s New York headquarters. In this expanded role, Williams will be responsible for overseeing the marketing staff as well as continue to lead marketing campaigns […]

  • null

    'First Man' Gets Space-Age Feel With Unusual Instruments, Retro Sounds

    Carolyn Williams has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Marketing, RCA Records, the company was announced today.  She was previously SVP of marketing and will continue to be based at RCA’s New York headquarters. In this expanded role, Williams will be responsible for overseeing the marketing staff as well as continue to lead marketing campaigns […]

  • Sir Paul McCartney

    Paul McCartney Opens Up to Howard Stern About Beatles, John and Yoko, New Album

    Carolyn Williams has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Marketing, RCA Records, the company was announced today.  She was previously SVP of marketing and will continue to be based at RCA’s New York headquarters. In this expanded role, Williams will be responsible for overseeing the marketing staff as well as continue to lead marketing campaigns […]

  • LiveXLive to Stream Rolling Loud Festivals

    LiveXLive to Stream Rolling Loud Festivals, Featuring Travis Scott and Wiz Khalifa

    Carolyn Williams has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Marketing, RCA Records, the company was announced today.  She was previously SVP of marketing and will continue to be based at RCA’s New York headquarters. In this expanded role, Williams will be responsible for overseeing the marketing staff as well as continue to lead marketing campaigns […]

  • Vevo Makes Alan Price CEO

    Vevo Names Alan Price Permanent CEO

    Carolyn Williams has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Marketing, RCA Records, the company was announced today.  She was previously SVP of marketing and will continue to be based at RCA’s New York headquarters. In this expanded role, Williams will be responsible for overseeing the marketing staff as well as continue to lead marketing campaigns […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad