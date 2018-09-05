Carolyn Williams Promoted to EVP of Marketing at RCA Records

Carolyn Williams has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Marketing, RCA Records, the company was announced today. She was previously SVP of marketing and will continue to be based at RCA’s New York headquarters.

In this expanded role, Williams will be responsible for overseeing the marketing staff as well as continue to lead marketing campaigns for Brockhampton, Childish Gambino, H.E.R., SZA and others.

In her previous role, Williams spearheaded the label’s urban marketing division and led campaigns for Chris Brown, D’Angelo and Alicia Keys, as well as A$AP Rocky, WizKid, the soundtracks for HBO’s “Insecure” and more. Prior to RCA, she was at J Records.

RCA co-president John Fleckenstein said: “Carolyn’s passion, marketing acumen and attentive leadership make her a driving force in our company and in the industry at large. From Alicia Keys to SZA to Childish Gambino, her careful attention to detail and sage direction has put her in a class all her own. I am thrilled to have her ascend and lead the broader marketing team and inspire world class campaigns on behalf of our entire, incomparable artist roster.”

Williams comments: “I am truly honored by this appointment and excited to be stepping into this new role at such an amazing time for RCA. Being a part of this innovative, creative and passionate team, helmed by Peter Edge, has not only afforded me the opportunity to grow and develop some of the most memorable marketing campaigns of my career, but to also work with the some of the best in the business!”