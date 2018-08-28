Caroline Strikes Distro Deal With JustGold, Label Run by 20-Year-Old College Student

CAROLINE AND JUSTIN GOLDMAN
CREDIT: Courtesy of Caroline

Caroline and artist manager Justin Goldman announced today the formation of his JustGold record label, and that the companies have entered into a worldwide distribution partnership for JustGold releases. The new company also announced its first signing, London-based singer Millie Go Lightly, who debuted in 2017 with two appearances on Young Thug’s album “Beautiful Thugger Girls.” Go Lightly’s debut single for JustGold is scheduled to arrive next month, with an album to come in October.

“JustGold Recordings’ vision is that it’s more than a record label, because JustGold is a platform I use to trust my gut,” said Goldman, a 20-year-old junior in the Bandier (music-business) Program at Syracuse University, which was founded by Sony/ATV chairman/CEO Martin Bandier. “I only care about hit songs, not the number of followers or numbers the music gets. A lot of labels spend too much time on unimportant marketing or publicity methods and forget to perfect the music first. I’m excited to get going with people who know great music — Jacqueline Saturn, Matt Sawin, and the rest of the Caroline/Capitol team.”

Saturn, GM of Caroline/Harvest Records said, “I am proud to announce this new partnership with JustGold and Justin Goldman. Justin brings his passion for music combined with just the right amount of New York City street smarts to this venture.  His vision for the future and innate ability to find great artists shows him as a new force in the industry.”

While a student at Syracuse, Goldman simultaneously has been managing the artists Lil Gnar (signed to 10K Projects/Capitol) and Yung Gravy (on Republic Records), through his Pr1me Sound management company. He also co-manages artist Jasiah.

Prior to forming JustGold, Goldman held A&R internships at 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records, as well as at music magazine The Fader.

 

  CAROLINE AND JUSTIN GOLDMAN

    Caroline Strikes Distro Deal With JustGold, Label Run by 20-Year-Old College Student

  Ally Brooke

    Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Lands Deal at Atlantic Records

  'Crazy Rich Asians': A USC Student

    How a USC Freshman Got to Reinvent a Coldplay Song for 'Crazy Rich Asians'

  Cardi B

    Cardi B Apologizes to Martin Luther King Jr.'s Daughter Over 'Housewives' Skit

  Michael Jackson

    Michael Jackson Estate, Sony Music Cleared in 'Fake Vocal' Lawsuit

  Craig Zadan dead

    Craig Zadan Tribute Set for November at Educational Theatre Foundation Gala

  Lauryn Hill Responds to Claims That

    Lauryn Hill Posts Fiery Response to Claims That She 'Stole' Music for 'Miseducation'

