Caroline Promotes Brandy Contreras to Senior VP of Strategic Operations

Brandy Contreras has been promoted to the newly created position of Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations for Caroline, company president Jacqueline Saturn announced today. Caroline is the independent distribution and label services division of Capitol Music Group.

According to the announcement, in her new role Contreras is charged with strengthening and bringing enhancements to Caroline’s infrastructure, streamlining administrative and communication processes with its personnel, artist and label partners and CMG management. She will work toward increasing efficiencies among its 50-person U.S. staff, and will work closely with Saturn and EVP Matt Sawin on strategic planning and alliances with Caroline International’s 11 global offices. She is based in Hollywood in the iconic Capitol Tower.

“There are no words to express my excitement about welcoming Brandy into the Caroline family. I have never seen an employee so respected, valued and loved immediately by all of CMG.”

CMG Chief Operating Office Michelle Jubelirer said, “Brandy has made such a positive difference during her time at CMG, and we have benefited greatly from the depth and breadth of her experience in constantly evolving industries.”

Related Island Records Names LaTrice Burnette Executive Vice President and General Manager (EXCLUSIVE) Elton John and Universal Music Announce New Multi-Level Agreement

Contreras said, “I’m thrilled and honored to be to be joining the Caroline team as we build on its growing success and stellar reputation for super-serving its independent artist and label partners. I want to continue building the strongest, most efficient organization possible and I’m excited to be bringing my expertise in media, tech and music to my new role.”

Prior to receiving her promotion, Contreras was most recently Vice President of Human Resources (HR) for both CMG and Universal Music Group (UMG), having held that position since February 2017. She was previously Head of International HR for Twitter, having joined the company in 2011. She began her career at Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1997, rising from an entry level position to become Attorney/Director of Contracts after attaining a JD from Loyola Law School in 2003. After a stint as HR Director at Sony Pictures Television, she returned to Disney Animation in 2007 as Head of Talent.