You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Caroline Promotes Brandy Contreras to Senior VP of Strategic Operations

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CMG_Brandy Contreras
CREDIT: Lester Cohen

Brandy Contreras has been promoted to the newly created position of Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations for Caroline, company president Jacqueline Saturn announced today. Caroline is the independent distribution and label services division of Capitol Music Group.

According to the announcement, in her new role Contreras is charged with strengthening and bringing enhancements to Caroline’s infrastructure, streamlining administrative and communication processes with its personnel, artist and label partners and CMG management.  She will work toward increasing efficiencies among its 50-person U.S. staff, and will work closely with Saturn and EVP Matt Sawin on strategic planning and alliances with Caroline International’s 11 global offices. She is based in Hollywood in the iconic Capitol Tower.

“There are no words to express my excitement about welcoming Brandy into the Caroline family. I have never seen an employee so respected, valued and loved immediately by all of CMG.”

CMG Chief Operating Office Michelle Jubelirer said, “Brandy has made such a positive difference during her time at CMG, and we have benefited greatly from the depth and breadth of her experience in constantly evolving industries.”

Related

Contreras said, “I’m thrilled and honored to be to be joining the Caroline team as we build on its growing success and stellar reputation for super-serving its independent artist and label partners.  I want to continue building the strongest, most efficient organization possible and I’m excited to be bringing my expertise in media, tech and music to my new role.”

Prior to receiving her promotion, Contreras was most recently Vice President of Human Resources (HR) for both CMG and Universal Music Group (UMG), having held that position since February 2017. She was previously Head of International HR for Twitter, having joined the company in 2011. She began her career at Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1997, rising from an entry level position to become Attorney/Director of Contracts after attaining a JD from Loyola Law School in 2003.  After a stint as HR Director at Sony Pictures Television, she returned to Disney Animation in 2007 as Head of Talent.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Music

  • CMG_Brandy Contreras

    Caroline Promotes Brandy Contreras to Senior VP of Strategic Operations

    Brandy Contreras has been promoted to the newly created position of Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations for Caroline, company president Jacqueline Saturn announced today. Caroline is the independent distribution and label services division of Capitol Music Group. According to the announcement, in her new role Contreras is charged with strengthening and bringing enhancements to […]

  • Neda Azarfar Resigns From Recording Academy

    Neda Azarfar Resigns From Recording Academy

    Brandy Contreras has been promoted to the newly created position of Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations for Caroline, company president Jacqueline Saturn announced today. Caroline is the independent distribution and label services division of Capitol Music Group. According to the announcement, in her new role Contreras is charged with strengthening and bringing enhancements to […]

  • Taylor Swift to Open American Music

    Taylor Swift to Open American Music Awards

    Brandy Contreras has been promoted to the newly created position of Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations for Caroline, company president Jacqueline Saturn announced today. Caroline is the independent distribution and label services division of Capitol Music Group. According to the announcement, in her new role Contreras is charged with strengthening and bringing enhancements to […]

  • Katy Perry

    Katy Perry to Be Honored at amfAR Gala, Shirley Bassey to Perform

    Brandy Contreras has been promoted to the newly created position of Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations for Caroline, company president Jacqueline Saturn announced today. Caroline is the independent distribution and label services division of Capitol Music Group. According to the announcement, in her new role Contreras is charged with strengthening and bringing enhancements to […]

  • Cardi B

    Michelle Williams Has a Message to Cardi B: ‘Remember Why You Started’

    Brandy Contreras has been promoted to the newly created position of Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations for Caroline, company president Jacqueline Saturn announced today. Caroline is the independent distribution and label services division of Capitol Music Group. According to the announcement, in her new role Contreras is charged with strengthening and bringing enhancements to […]

  • Sara Bareilles Portrait Variety New York

    Sara Bareilles on Why She Thinks New York Is So Much Better Than LA

    Brandy Contreras has been promoted to the newly created position of Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations for Caroline, company president Jacqueline Saturn announced today. Caroline is the independent distribution and label services division of Capitol Music Group. According to the announcement, in her new role Contreras is charged with strengthening and bringing enhancements to […]

  • (630) 334-9165 Charli.Wood@viacom.com

    Go Inside the World of VH1's 'Love & Hip-Hop' (Photos)

    Brandy Contreras has been promoted to the newly created position of Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations for Caroline, company president Jacqueline Saturn announced today. Caroline is the independent distribution and label services division of Capitol Music Group. According to the announcement, in her new role Contreras is charged with strengthening and bringing enhancements to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad