Caroline Names Matt Sawin Executive VP

Matt Sawin has been promoted to executive vice president of Caroline – the Independent Distribution and Services division of Capitol Music Group – it was announced today by Caroline’s GM Jacqueline Saturn, to whom Sawin reports. In his elevated role, Sawin will oversee Caroline’s strategy across its North American business unit, including partner relations, marketing, commercial development and its production teams. He will continue to be based in Caroline’s headquarters within the Capitol Tower in Hollywood.

Sawin was most recently Caroline’s SVP of Marketing & Commercial Development, a position he has held since 2016, and has been with the division since its inception as EMI’s Label Services arm in 2008. He worked extensively on recent projects including hit albums from Halsey, NF, Migos and XXXTentacion, as well as Van Morrison and Cut Copy.

CMG COO Michelle Jubelirer said, “Matt has a great depth of knowledge in the data and commercial side of our business, but also possesses a keen understanding of what Caroline’s partners are looking for in terms of artist and label support. This combination makes him such an important asset to Caroline, and I couldn’t be happier that he’ll be continuing to make such valuable contributions to our company in his new position.”

Saturn added, “Matt’s commitment to achieving success is already well documented here at Caroline, and he continues to be an invaluable source of strategy, creativity and business savvy which greatly benefits our label and artist partners.”

Sawin said, “I’m very proud of what we’ve built at Caroline, and we are incredibly well positioned to help our partner artists and labels achieve success in this ever-changing global music environment.”

Prior to joining Caroline, Sawin was Content Manager at Starbucks Entertainment in Los Angeles, where he was involved in the company’s A&R and editorial departments for the Hear Music label – a joint venture with Concord Music that included artists such as Paul McCartney and Sia. He began his career in 1999 in Seattle at local record shops and a variety of internships before managing the buying and merchandising for the Hear Music Record store chain as it was being acquired by Starbucks in 2001.