You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cara Hutchison Promoted to Vice President at Rogers & Cowan

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
poses backstage during the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 14, 2018 in New York City.
CREDIT: Songwriters Hall of Fame

Cara Hutchison has been promoted to vice president at Rogers & Cowan, the company announced recently.

“She has been a significant part of the team with me for Elton John and the Rolling Stones,” says Fran Curtis, co-president of entertainment worldwide at Rogers & Cowan. “She also works with Lionel Richie and Tiësto, as well as many of our tours including Katy Perry, Roger Waters, Queen + Adam Lambert, Brad Paisley and more.”

Hutchison has also worked extensively with the Songwriters Hall of Fame and its annual induction ceremony, which over the years has seen performances from Billy Joel, Tom Petty, Jon Bon Jovi, Drake, Garth Brooks, Ed Sheeran and, just last week, Neil Diamond and Ariana Grande. Her work with the Stones carried over to last year’s Desert Trip festival and she is a familiar face at the group’s concerts, having worked at upwards of 30 of them.

She graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and communication and received her masters in public relations and corporate communications from New York University.

More Music

  • poses backstage during the Songwriters Hall

    Cara Hutchison Promoted to Vice President at Rogers & Cowan

    Cara Hutchison has been promoted to vice president at Rogers & Cowan, the company announced recently. “She has been a significant part of the team with me for Elton John and the Rolling Stones,” says Fran Curtis, co-president of entertainment worldwide at Rogers & Cowan. “She also works with Lionel Richie and Tiësto, as well […]

  • Ron McMaster

    Vinyl Mastering Fixture Ron McMaster to Retire After 38 Years in the Capitol Tower

    Cara Hutchison has been promoted to vice president at Rogers & Cowan, the company announced recently. “She has been a significant part of the team with me for Elton John and the Rolling Stones,” says Fran Curtis, co-president of entertainment worldwide at Rogers & Cowan. “She also works with Lionel Richie and Tiësto, as well […]

  • Neil and Liam Finn

    Neil and Liam Finn Premiere First Father-Son Music Video (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cara Hutchison has been promoted to vice president at Rogers & Cowan, the company announced recently. “She has been a significant part of the team with me for Elton John and the Rolling Stones,” says Fran Curtis, co-president of entertainment worldwide at Rogers & Cowan. “She also works with Lionel Richie and Tiësto, as well […]

  • Michael Jackson Musical Coming to Broadway

    Michael Jackson Musical Coming to Broadway in 2020

    Cara Hutchison has been promoted to vice president at Rogers & Cowan, the company announced recently. “She has been a significant part of the team with me for Elton John and the Rolling Stones,” says Fran Curtis, co-president of entertainment worldwide at Rogers & Cowan. “She also works with Lionel Richie and Tiësto, as well […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad