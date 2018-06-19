Cara Hutchison Promoted to Vice President at Rogers & Cowan

Cara Hutchison has been promoted to vice president at Rogers & Cowan, the company announced recently.

“She has been a significant part of the team with me for Elton John and the Rolling Stones,” says Fran Curtis, co-president of entertainment worldwide at Rogers & Cowan. “She also works with Lionel Richie and Tiësto, as well as many of our tours including Katy Perry, Roger Waters, Queen + Adam Lambert, Brad Paisley and more.”

Hutchison has also worked extensively with the Songwriters Hall of Fame and its annual induction ceremony, which over the years has seen performances from Billy Joel, Tom Petty, Jon Bon Jovi, Drake, Garth Brooks, Ed Sheeran and, just last week, Neil Diamond and Ariana Grande. Her work with the Stones carried over to last year’s Desert Trip festival and she is a familiar face at the group’s concerts, having worked at upwards of 30 of them.

She graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and communication and received her masters in public relations and corporate communications from New York University.