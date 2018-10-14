Capitol Records Executive Joe Rainey Dies at 43

Joe Rainey, Vice President of Pop Promotion and Marketing at Capitol Records, passed away suddenly on Friday, at the age of 43.

Capitol Music Group EVP Promotion Greg Marella released the following statement: “All of us at CMG are incredibly shocked and saddened to learn of the untimely passing of our colleague and friend, Joe Rainey. He will be greatly missed. We offer our most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

“Joe had a huge heart and would always try to help others,” said former Capitol GM Greg Thompson, now president of Maverick. “His commitment to his craft and every artist he worked for was second to none.”

Facebook was filled with heartfelt tributes, like this one from music marketing executive DeeDee Kearney: “Joe Rainey was truly one of a kind. He was kind, passionate, smart, ridiculously funny and one of the best human beings I have ever known. He had my back… always.”

Added longtime music industry exec Marc Nathan on Facebook: “One of the kindest, funniest friendliest men I’ve ever run across in our industry. This news just shatters.”

Rainey was with the label for nearly 20 years and rose through the ranks from senior director.

He is survived by wife his wife, L.J., daughter Madison and son Harrison.