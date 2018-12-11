Capitol Music Group Names Amber Grimes Senior VP of Global Creative

Amber Grimes has been named to the newly-created position of Senior Vice President of Global Creative for Capitol Music Group, it was announced today by Chairman & CEO Steve Barnett, to whom Grimes will report. According to the announcement, in her new position, Grimes will be integrally involved in formulating and executing the company’s global streaming strategy, and will lead the company’s Innovation Team and Ten3 content creation department, and play an important role in building and expanding CMG’s industry-leading roles in these areas. She will be based in the company’s headquarters in Hollywood, California.

Grimes was previously Spotify’s senior manager of urban independent and was later promoted to the company’s artist & label marketing team.

“Many of us at CMG have had the pleasure to work closely with Amber in her role at Spotify, and her incredible well of innovative ideas and brilliant execution made a great impression on us and convinced me that we needed her to join the CMG team,” Barnett said. “Her skills as an executive and an entrepreneur will be of great benefit to our artists as she leads our Innovation and content creation teams to new levels of excellence and plays a key role in our global streaming strategy.”

“Capitol is at the forefront of developing truly exciting new talent, and they do so by supporting their artists’ vision and never being afraid to push boundaries,” Grimes said. “I’m honored to be expanding my relationship to work more directly with this incredible roster of artists, as well as CMG’s incredible labels and teams, and I thank Steve Barnett and Lucian Grainge for creating this unique and forward-thinking role for me.”