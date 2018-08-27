CAMI Music Promotes Theresa Vibberts to VP, North America

CAMI Music, a performing arts agency that reps Lang Lang, Howard Shore, American Ballet Theatre, Alexandre Desplat and others, has promoted Theresa Vibberts to vice president, North America.

In this new position, Vibberts will lead the development of CAMI Music’s North American business strategy, in addition to continuing in her role directing CAMI Music’s domestic booking efforts and serving as an artist manager. She most recently served as the  company’s national director of booking since 2016, booking tours and producing promotional assets for artists in jazz, world music, classical music and more.

“I believe all partners in the arts – artists, presenters, managers, agents, educators and more – share in the mission to advocate for a vibrant and successful arts community. My objective in this new role is to utilize CAMI Music’s platform and resources to further develop our company’s mission in ways that benefit the arts community as a whole, in North America and the world,” says Vibberts. “I am honored to serve in this new role and am thankful to CAMI Music’s president Jean-Jacques Cesbron and the board of directors for their trust and empowerment to implement a new shared vision for CAMI Music’s role within the North American arts community.”

“Theresa’s leadership by example, work ethic, holistic approach to relationships, and deep passion as an arts advocate has played a critical role in CAMI Music’s development over the past seven years,” says Jean-Jacques Cesbron, President of CAMI Music. “We’re proud for Theresa to serve in this new role promoting her creative vision and innovation as we continue to grow CAMI Music.”

Vibberts joined CAMI in 2011 and previously was head of production for photographer Danny Clinch’s Three on the Tree Productions specializing in music videos and music documentaries.

