CAA Sets Rare Public Event With Reese Witherspoon, Jenny Han Among Attendees

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Reese Witherspoon
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

CAA has set a new consumer-driven event, Let’s Discuss Live, an afternoon of programming designed to bring readers together with some of today’s most relevant storytellers, thought leaders, entertainers, and innovators for a series of conversations about what’s new and next in the world of books.

Let’s Discuss Live will be held Sept. 16, 2018, in New York City during the Brooklyn Book Festival.

The event marks a rarity for talent agencies, which rarely open their doors to the public.

The lineup will be highlighted by Reese Witherspoon in conversation with bestselling author and comedian Mamrie Hart to discuss their Southern roots and the inspiration behind Witherspoon’s first book, “Whiskey in a Teacup,” before it goes on sale to the public.

“Let’s Discuss LIVE creates an opportunity for our dynamic authors to gather and explore the themes of their books, alongside readers who want to hear conversations as diverse as their own reading lists,” said Kate Childs, executive, CAA Books department.

Other expected to speak will include Jenny Han, Jessica Knoll, Deray Mckesson, and Mark Manson.

Let’s Discuss Live is an extension of the author-driven book events that CAA produces in collaboration with publishing houses. Since adding the service offering in late 2016, CAA has orchestrated multi-city national tours on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden in support of his memoir, “Promise Me, Dad”; Chrissy Metz’s for “This is Me”; Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush for “Sisters First”; and a first-of-its-kind experiential tour on behalf of internet personality Connor Franta’s “Note to Self,” among others.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Biz

  • Reese Witherspoon

    CAA Sets Rare Public Event With Reese Witherspoon, Jenny Han Among Attendees

    CAA has set a new consumer-driven event, Let’s Discuss Live, an afternoon of programming designed to bring readers together with some of today’s most relevant storytellers, thought leaders, entertainers, and innovators for a series of conversations about what’s new and next in the world of books. Let’s Discuss Live will be held Sept. 16, 2018, […]

  • Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives

    Judge Allows Harvey Weinstein Sex Trafficking Suit to Proceed

    CAA has set a new consumer-driven event, Let’s Discuss Live, an afternoon of programming designed to bring readers together with some of today’s most relevant storytellers, thought leaders, entertainers, and innovators for a series of conversations about what’s new and next in the world of books. Let’s Discuss Live will be held Sept. 16, 2018, […]

  • R. Kelly

    R. Kelly to Perform at MSG’s Hulu Theater in New York Next Month

    CAA has set a new consumer-driven event, Let’s Discuss Live, an afternoon of programming designed to bring readers together with some of today’s most relevant storytellers, thought leaders, entertainers, and innovators for a series of conversations about what’s new and next in the world of books. Let’s Discuss Live will be held Sept. 16, 2018, […]

  • Brian Speiser APA

    APA Alternative Agent Brian Speiser Promoted to Partner at APA

    CAA has set a new consumer-driven event, Let’s Discuss Live, an afternoon of programming designed to bring readers together with some of today’s most relevant storytellers, thought leaders, entertainers, and innovators for a series of conversations about what’s new and next in the world of books. Let’s Discuss Live will be held Sept. 16, 2018, […]

  • Live Nation Names Amy Marks EVP,

    Live Nation Names Amy Marks EVP, Head of Integrated Marketing

    CAA has set a new consumer-driven event, Let’s Discuss Live, an afternoon of programming designed to bring readers together with some of today’s most relevant storytellers, thought leaders, entertainers, and innovators for a series of conversations about what’s new and next in the world of books. Let’s Discuss Live will be held Sept. 16, 2018, […]

  • Kukai

    Tencent Unit Buys New Classics Media for $2.25 Billion

    CAA has set a new consumer-driven event, Let’s Discuss Live, an afternoon of programming designed to bring readers together with some of today’s most relevant storytellers, thought leaders, entertainers, and innovators for a series of conversations about what’s new and next in the world of books. Let’s Discuss Live will be held Sept. 16, 2018, […]

  • The Lippin Group

    George Cabico Joins Lippin Group as Senior VP

    CAA has set a new consumer-driven event, Let’s Discuss Live, an afternoon of programming designed to bring readers together with some of today’s most relevant storytellers, thought leaders, entertainers, and innovators for a series of conversations about what’s new and next in the world of books. Let’s Discuss Live will be held Sept. 16, 2018, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad