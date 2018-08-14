CAA Sets Rare Public Event With Reese Witherspoon, Jenny Han Among Attendees

CAA has set a new consumer-driven event, Let’s Discuss Live, an afternoon of programming designed to bring readers together with some of today’s most relevant storytellers, thought leaders, entertainers, and innovators for a series of conversations about what’s new and next in the world of books.

Let’s Discuss Live will be held Sept. 16, 2018, in New York City during the Brooklyn Book Festival.

The event marks a rarity for talent agencies, which rarely open their doors to the public.

The lineup will be highlighted by Reese Witherspoon in conversation with bestselling author and comedian Mamrie Hart to discuss their Southern roots and the inspiration behind Witherspoon’s first book, “Whiskey in a Teacup,” before it goes on sale to the public.

“Let’s Discuss LIVE creates an opportunity for our dynamic authors to gather and explore the themes of their books, alongside readers who want to hear conversations as diverse as their own reading lists,” said Kate Childs, executive, CAA Books department.

Other expected to speak will include Jenny Han, Jessica Knoll, Deray Mckesson, and Mark Manson.

Let’s Discuss Live is an extension of the author-driven book events that CAA produces in collaboration with publishing houses. Since adding the service offering in late 2016, CAA has orchestrated multi-city national tours on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden in support of his memoir, “Promise Me, Dad”; Chrissy Metz’s for “This is Me”; Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush for “Sisters First”; and a first-of-its-kind experiential tour on behalf of internet personality Connor Franta’s “Note to Self,” among others.