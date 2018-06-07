You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chrissy Metz, Taylor Lewan Help CAA Raise $30,000-Plus for Charity at Pre-CMA Event

Justin Kroll

Chrissy Metz
CREDIT: Jason Myers

CAA hosted its annual pre-CMA Fest BBQ on Monday evening at Martin’s Bar-B-Que in Nashville, and in the process, helped raise more than $30,000 for two organizations that help support students at local public schools.

Communities in Schools of Tennessee in Nashville and the PENCIL Foundation, both of which have a long-standing relationship with the agency, will be benefactors of the charity, which is now in its 26th year. PENCIL links community resources to Metro Nashville Public Schools, while Communities helps in student dropout prevention.

The attendees at the event included a range of music and sports stars, as well as high-ranking execs, agents, and managers from across the industry, including CAA-Nashville co-heads Marc Dennis, Brian Manning, and Darin Murphy. On the sports side, CAA Sports clients Taylor Lewan, Derrick Henry, Bennie Logan, Ben Jones, and Steve Hutchinson of the Tennessee Titans attended. Former NFL player Jake Long, 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert, and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan also showed support.

Country acts such as Judah & The Lion, Needtobreathe, Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, Midland, Kip Moore, Cale Dodds, and Muscadine Bloodline were also present.

“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz, who will present at the CMA Awards, was in attendance as well.

  • SESAC, Christophe Beck Announce Film-Scoring Diversity

    Christophe Beck, SESAC Announce Program to Promote Diversity in Film Scoring

  • Chrissy Metz

    Chrissy Metz, Taylor Lewan Help CAA Raise $30,000-Plus for Charity at Pre-CMA Event

  • CBS, Shari Redstone Eye Early October

    CBS, Shari Redstone Eye Early October for Trial Start, Aug. 10 Set for Shareholder Meeting

  • Kobalt’s AWAL Acquires In2une Promo and

    Kobalt’s AWAL Acquires In2une Promo and Marketing Company

  • Astro Malaysia CEO Rohana Rozhan

    Rohana Rozhan to Quit as Astro Malaysia CEO

  • Andy Kate Spade

    Kate Spade's Husband Issues Statement: She 'Suffered From Depression and Anxiety'

